Starz boss Jeffrey Hirsch rolled up a few hints about the forthcoming reboot of Mary Louise Parker drama Weeds.

Hirsch, President and CEO at the Lionsgate-backed broadcaster, said that there’s a “ton of great stories” to be told given that the world of cannabis has changed significantly since the show debuted in 2005.

Speaking during his exec session at the Winter TCA press tour, Hirsch told Deadline, “Weeds is in development and I’m pretty excited about Lionsgate putting together a great package. Mary is obviously a great actor. The world of cannabis has changed significantly so there’s a ton of story to be told so we’re excited to see what Lionsgate comes up with for that show.”

It emerged in December that Starz was developing a new take on the Lionsgate-produced drama. The show, which originally aired on Showtime through 2012, saw Parker play a widowed mother of two boys, who begins selling marijuana to support her family after her husband’s death. Justin Kirk, Kevin Nealon, Elizabeth Perkins, Andy Milder, Allie Grant, Tonye Patano and Romany Malco also starred.

Louise-Parker is attached to executive produce and star in the new project, which picks up with the Botwin family 10 years after the events of the original series in an era of marijuana legalization.

Creator Jenji Kohan is not involved and Victoria Morrow is the writer/executive producer. Hirsch defended the fact that Kohan is not on board for the reboot but said that he is “confident” that Lionsgate Television will still “come up with a great show”.