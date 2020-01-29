‘The Weakest Link’ Co-Creator Andy Cuplin Leaves ITV’s 12 Yard To Join Elisabeth Murdoch-Backed 110% Content

ITV Studios has reshuffled the management of Eggheads producer 12 Yard following the departure of Andy Culpin to Elisabeth Murdoch-backed 110% Content.

The Weakest Link co-creator Culpin has joined 110% Content, which was set up by former ITV entertainment chief Siobhan Greene, as creative director. The company is backed by Shine Group founder Murdoch. Culpin was Managing Director of 12 Yard.

Michael Mannes, who was Deputy MD of the company, becomes MD following Culpin’s departure after joining the business in 2005. Meanwhile, Liz Gaskell becomes Creative Director.

Mannes has has produced shows including primetime BBC One quiz shows Who Dares Wins and In It to Win It, ITV’s Big Star’s Little Star, and Insert Name Here on BBC Two. Prior to this he was at the BBC, where he worked on the first series of Strictly Come Dancing, while he started his career at Planet 24 on The Big Breakfast.

Gaskell has been Head of Development at the label since 2011, creating over 20 original series with her team in that time, including Big Star’s Little Star, Comedians Giving Lectures and I’ll Get This.

The pair will now lead the label, which has offices in London and Glasgow, and look to expand its slate of originals.

Culpin said, “I‘m really proud of what we have achieved at 12 Yard with ITV Studios and leave the company in great hands. I have always hugely admired Shu and Denise and the opportunity to join them at 110% Content was too big an opportunity to miss. There has never been a better time to start an indie and I am looking forward to developing the next generation of hit formats with them.”

Julian Bellamy, MD, ITV Studios, said, “Michael and Liz are ideally placed to take 12 Yard forward. They have been an integral part of the label’s success over the past 15 years and I am delighted that they are coming together to build upon its reputation for creating successful, original and returning formats. That reputation has been gained thanks to Andy’s leadership, vision and dedication as one of the founding members of the label and I wish him well in his new role.”

Mannes added, “I am delighted to be taking on the role of MD at 12 Yard, it’s a company which prides itself on delivering entertaining formats which have longevity and international appeal. We are raring to go in creating the next generation of hit shows”.

Gaskell said, “12 yard has a brilliant creative team and this is an incredible time for our output. I’m excited to lead the charge to get even more original formats commissioned.”