‘We The Jury’ Comedy From Dana Klein & Stephanie Darrow Gets CBS Pilot Order

CBS has given a pilot order to We The Jury, a half-hour comedy from 9JKL co-creator Dana Klein, writer Stephanie Darrow, UK producer Big Talk Productions and CBS Television Studios.

The comedy, originally sold and developed as single-camera, has been picked up to pilot as hybrid. The move is similar to last year’s format-change for comedy The Unicorn, which was developed by CBS/CBS Studios as a single-camera but picked up to pilot as a multi-camera. The pilot was converted back to single-camera before it was shot.

Written by Klein and Darrow, in We The Jury, a group of jurors are sequestered together until they all agree on a verdict….and they can’t even agree on lunch.

We the Jury was based on a British format of the same name, created by stand-up comedian James Acaster. It was piloted on BBC Two in the UK in 2016 as part of the BBC’s Landmark Sitcom Season but did not go to series. .CBS Studios first took a stab at adapting it two seasons ago with different writers.

Klein and Darrow executive produce with Acaster, and Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice for Big Talk.

We The Jury joins two other CBS comedy pilots, United States Of Al and B Positive, both multi-camera and both executive produced by Chuck Lorre.

Friends alumna Klein most recently co-created and executive produced the CBS multi-camera comedy 9JKL, which aired for one seaso. She previously created comedy Friends With Better Lives and served as consulting producer on the first two seasons of Fresh Off The Boat. Klein is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Darrow got her start on Klein’s multi-camera comedy Friends with Better Lives and also worked with Klein on 9JKL. She also has been a writer-producer on CBS comedies The Odd Couple and Fam, among other credits. She is repped by Laurie Megery at Myman Greenspan.

