Watchmen is the type of water-cooler, buzzy, prestige series with strong digital viewership and awards recognition that premium networks dream about.

Damon Lindelof’s continuation of the DC Comics series, created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, was billed as a one-off series but its success has prompted talk about a followup.

“It is really up to Damon at this point, he is thinking about what he wants to do,” HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys told Deadline at TCA. “Truly, I don’t know at this point whether it is a returning drama series or a limited series. I think one of the things Damon did so brilliantly was, he opened up this entire world. So maybe there is another version with a whole new set of characters. I don’t know because Damon doesn’t know, and I’m taking his lead on this.”

Bloys would be open to anything Lindelof would want to do next, Watchmen-related — or not.

“If it’s a season two — great, if it’s a new take on the world — great, if it’s something else completely, I’m just going take his lead.”