Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

HBO Max Greenlights Adam McKay’s ‘The Uninhabitable Earth’ Climate Change Anthology Series – TCA

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Top Law Firms Merge Into Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher

Read the full story

‘Watchmen’: HBO Chief On Possible Second Season And What It Might Look Like – TCA

Watchmen
Mark Hill/HBO

Watchmen is the type of water-cooler, buzzy, prestige series with strong digital viewership and awards recognition that premium networks dream about.

Damon Lindelof’s continuation of the DC Comics series, created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, was billed as a one-off series but its success has prompted talk about a followup.

“It is really up to Damon at this point, he is thinking about what he wants to do,” HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys told Deadline at TCA. “Truly, I don’t know at this point whether it is a returning drama series or a limited series. I think one of the things Damon did so brilliantly was, he opened up this entire world. So maybe there is another version with a whole new set of characters. I don’t know because Damon doesn’t know, and I’m taking his lead on this.”

Bloys would be open to anything Lindelof would want to do next, Watchmen-related  — or not.

“If it’s a season two — great, if it’s a new take on the world — great, if it’s something else completely, I’m just going take his lead.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad