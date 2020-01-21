How To Watch Donald Trump Impeachment Trial On TV & Online

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump begins Tuesday on Capitol Hill, are here is a guide on how to watch it on TV and online.

From left: Reps. Val Demings, Sylvia Garcia, Jason Crow, Adam Schiff, Hakeem Jeffries and Jerrold Nadler,

If you don’t have access to one of those newfangled computing devices and prefer to watch on the old-school telly, PBS will air the entire on its local stations. Starting at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday, the pubcaster will follow the proceedings as they take place in the ensuing weeks, including special Saturday sessions.

Managing Editor Judy Woodruff will anchor the coverage, with contributions from Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, among others. PBS NewsHour’s nightly broadcasts will include highlights from the trial and analysis featuring special guests. Following the 6 p.m. ET broadcast, the special coverage will return at 8:15 p.m. ET with additional reporting from the trial until the end of the day’s activity.

CSPAN-2 will have uninterrupted, gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial starting at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Fox News Channel will have all-day trial coverage as well and is offering it to all Fox affiliates. Its team will be led by chief political anchor and Special Report anchor Bret Baier, alongside The Story’s Martha MacCallum. Contributors will include Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace, The Daily Briefing’s Dana Perino, political analyst Juan Williams and Andrew McCarthy. Bill Hemmer anchor the coverage available to affiliates.

MSNBC and CNN also will have all-day coverage.

The House Democrats serving as impeachment managers are Reps. Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Val Demings, Sylvia Garcia, Jason Crow, Adam Schiff and Hakeem Jeffries. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Monday announced that eight House Republicans have joined Trump’s team: Reps. Doug Collins, Mike Johnson, Jim Jordan, Debbie Lesko, Mark Meadows, John Ratcliffe. Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin.