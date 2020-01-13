How To Watch The Oscar Nominations Online

The 92nd Oscar nominations are being announced Monday beginning at 8:18 AM ET/5:18 AM PT. Nominees in all 24 categories highlighting the year’s best in film will be revealed in a global live presentation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

You can watch the nominations above and stay with Deadline all day for news, analysis and more.

The Academy will also stream this morning’s noms on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and its digital platforms on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. Follow along with the hashtags #OscarNoms and #Oscars.

The noms will be rolled out in two parts, beginning at 5:18 PT with the following nine categories (in no particular order): Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

After a break, the remainder of the categories will be announced at 5:30 PM PT (in no particular order): Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Song, Best Picture, Production Design, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay.

Among the films expected to be in the mix this morning as the awards race hits high gear: Universal’s World War I epic 1917, Netflix’s Martin Scorsese pic The Irishman and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood from Quentin Tarantino and Little Women from Greta Gerwig, Fox Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit, 20th Century Fox’s Ford v Ferrari, Warner Bros’ Joker and Bong Joon Ho’s Korean pic Parasite from Neon which has a shot at crossing over from the International Feature race where it is a favorite.

After today’s noms are unveiled, final Oscar voting kicks off January 30 and ends February 4 at 5 PM PT. The once-again-hostless 92nd Academy Awards are February 9 at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland.