How To Watch The Golden Globes Online & On TV

The 77th annual Golden Globes are Sunday beginning at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton. Ricky Gervais returns to host the ceremony for a fifth year. The show will also be live-streamed at NBC.com accessible via authentication.

This year’s honorees are Tom Hanks, who will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ellen DeGeneres, who get the second Carol Burnett Award. As for the main competition, the nominations were dominated by Netflix: Marriage Story and The Irishman along with Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood come in with the most nominees on the film side as movie-awards season hits high gear, while the streamer’s The Crown and Unbelievable are tied with HBO’s Chernobyl for most noms on the TV side.

Confirmed presenters on the NBC telecast include Tim Allen, Jennifer Aniston, Ana de Armas, Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Jason Bateman, Cate Blanchett, Matt Bomer, Pierce Brosnan, Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ansel Elgort, Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Will Ferrell, Lauren Graham, Tiffany Haddish, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Scarlett Johansson, Elton John, Nick Jonas, Harvey Keitel, Zoë Kravitz, Rami Malek, Jennifer Lopez, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Jason Momoa, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt, Amy Poehler, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Margot Robbie, Paul Rudd, Wesley Snipes, Octavia Spencer, Bernie Taupin, Charlize Theron, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Naomi Watts, Rachel Weisz and Reese Witherspoon.

During the run of the show, winners and presenters backstage will participate in an official Instagram Studio, with exclusive video and photo content to be posted to @GoldenGlobes on Instagram in real time, with behind-the-scenes content shared on Instagram Stories and IGTV. The action can also be followed via the #GoldenGlobes hashtag on Twitter.

Ahead of the ceremony, Golden Globes organizer the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is teaming with show producer dick clark productions on the official Globes red carpet pre-show, HFPA Presents Globes Red Carpet Live, beginning at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT on Facebook Watch (facebook.com/GoldenGlobes). Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai and Scott Mantz are among the hosts.

Additional coverage comes from E’s annual E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards which also kicks off at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT with Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic hosting. An NBC Golden Globes Arrivals special will begin at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, but might find a tight squeeze in some time zones if the Seattle-Philadelphia NFL wildcard playoff game goes long on the network.

The Golden Globe Awards air in 210 territories worldwide.