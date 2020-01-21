WarnerMedia Adds Cheryl Idell Set As EVP, Chief Research Officer

WarnerMedia has rounded out it executive team with the hiring of Snapchat’s Cheryl Idell as EVP, Chief Research Officer, WarnerMedia Entertainment & Direct-to-Consumer.

She will oversee the functional areas of research across WarnerMedia Entertainment, centralizing expertise in viewership, content and strategic market research, insights and analytics, the company said. Idell also will lead product research and all aspects of research for HBO Max.

“As the evolution of video consumption continues to move at a rapid pace, staying at the forefront of technology, consumer trends and future capabilities is imperative for our success,” said Bob Greenblatt, Chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, to whom Idell will report. “Cheryl’s background in technology and entertainment makes her the perfect candidate to lead our research teams and build an industry-leading research practice that will take us into the future.”

Idell moves to her new gig from Snap Inc., where she served as Head of U.S. Vertical Measurement, leading Snapchat’s measurement strategy and the resulting execution across all U.S. advertiser clients. Her team was responsible for providing solutions and strategic guidance to advertisers on measurement and optimization of the online and offline impact of Snapchat advertising.

“I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work for Bob and alongside the exceptional executives and creators at WarnerMedia,” Idell said. “It is such a thrilling time to be working in this business, and WarnerMedia Entertainment has emerged as one of the biggest, boldest players through creativity and innovation. The company’s best-in-class brands, networks and programs make this a truly irresistible opportunity”

Before her stint at Snapchat, Idell led Mindshare’s West Coast offices, working with clients including studio/entertainment, consumer packaged goods, spirits, retail and travel/hospitality. Previously, she was EVP Client Solutions at Nielsen, and held executive-level positions at 20th Century Fox, IAG Research and Initiative Media.