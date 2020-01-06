Warner Bros Taps ‘Slave Play’ Playwright Jeremy O. Harris To Adapt ‘The New World’ Comic

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy O. Harris, the playwright behind the acclaimed stage play Slave Play, has signed on to script a film adaptation to Ales Kot’s 2019 graphic novel The New World for Warner Bros and Populace.

Released via Image Comics, the comic is described as a genre-bending sci-fi that follows the lives of two lovers who go on the run as they navigate the New World order.

Populace founder Tamir Muhammad, who served on an executive producer on HBO’s Peabody-winning series Random Acts of Flyness, is producing the pic which comes under his overall with WB. Cate Adams and Rebecca Cho will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

Slave Play, a comedy-drama about race, sexual fetishes and the undying legacy of American slavery, opened on Broadway last October and has received mixed reviews due to its controversial portrayal of sexuality and slavery. The play, which is produced by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories company, is slated for a 17-week engagement ending on January 19.

Harris is repped by ICM Partners, manager Kevin Rowe, and Granderson Des Rochers, LLP. Muhammad is repped by Brillstein and Granderson Des Rochers, LLP.