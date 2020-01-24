Warner Bros Strikes First-Look Podcast Deal With New Mick Jagger Outfit Rainy Day Podcasts

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has set up podcast producer Rainy Day Podcasts — and in its first act, the company has signed a development deal with Warner Bros to make up to seven narrative podcasts.

Rainy Day Podcasts is a collaboration between Jagger and his Jagged Films partner Victoria Pearman, producer Steve Bing, and A History of Violence writer Josh Olson.

Under its first-look deal with Warner, the company will produce a slate of podcasts spanning genres including comedy, drama, documentaries and talk shows. It has already set production deals with Thor writer Zack Stentz, The Game scribe John Brancato and Allison Anders, the Peabody-winning director behind Gas Food Lodging.

Warner Bros Digital Networks will oversee the strategic and business elements of the pact with Rainy Day, Warner digital unit Blue Ribbon Content will be responsible for the creative aspect of the partnership, while Warner Bros Domestic Television Distribution will sell the finished podcasts.

Jagger, Pearman, Bing and Olson said: “Everything starts with the word. We’re very excited to be working with Warner Bros to create an environment where the best writers are free to pursue their passion projects with maximum creative freedom.”

Robert Steele, senior vice president of business strategy and operations at Warner Bros Digital Networks, added: “Storytelling is at the core of everything we do at Warner Bros, and we look forward to expanding that mission to the world of original narrative podcasts.”

Jagger’s Jagged Films has credits including Martin Scorsese’s Rolling Stones documentary Shine a Light and the HBO drama series Vinyl. Steve Bing previously founded Shangri-La Entertainment, with films including The Polar Express and Beowulf.