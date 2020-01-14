Warner Bros Domestic TV Distribution Promotes David Graber To SVP

Warner Bros Domestic Television Distribution has promoted David Graber to SVP of Cable, SVOD & Emerging Platform Strategy.

Graber

Graber is a seven-year veteran of the division who came aboard in 2013 as a participant in the company’s executive development program. He oversees the licensing of TV series, theatrical motion pictures, animation and made-for-digital along with other content from the Warner library to cable networks, streaming services and other emerging U.S. platforms.

Friends, the classic sitcom which recently made a high-profile exit from Netflix and will soon reappear on HBO Max in the U.S., is one signature title in the Warner library to make news lately. The May debut of HBO Max has altered the company’s strategic course in terms of licensing, which used to be dominated by third-party deals but will increasingly see media companies doing business with themselves. That has also been the case at Disney since Disney+ launched last fall, and at NBCUniversal, albeit to a somewhat lesser extent, with Peacock set to debut in April.

“This is a very well-deserved promotion,” said David Decker, EVP of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. “David is a smart, strategic and savvy executive. He has played, and will continue to play, an important role in our distribution business, working with our team to strategically identify and develop new opportunities and business models.”

In the Warner Bros. Executive Development Program, Graber rotated through various TV distribution and marketing groups. In 2014, he joined the Media Sales group at WBDTD specifically focused on business development and brand strategy. Since then, he has worked his way up through the ranks in cable, SVOD and Emerging Platform Strategy.

Born in the U.S. but raised in England, Graber began his career at The Stellar Group as a publicity, marketing and representation trainee before being promoted to a junior agent. After moving to the U.S. in 2010, joining the William Morris mailroom and assisting several agents. He then spent two years as executive assistant to Bob Greenblatt during Greenblatt’s run as chairman of NBC Entertainment.