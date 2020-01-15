Warner Bros Breaks Ground On Massive Burbank Office Towers

Warner Bros execs joined California Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday, for the official groundbreaking of the studio’s new Frank Gehry-designed “iceblock” office towers.

Leading the event was Warner Bros Chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff, who welcomed 200 guests to the ceremony, including Gehry and Burbank Mayor Sharon Springer, as the studio embarks on an expansion of its Burbank-based movie and TV studios.

“These incredible new buildings will combine state-of-the-art technology with a dynamic work

environment and allow us to re-imagine not only our workspace but our future,” said Sarnoff. “This is an investment in our employees, our creative and business partners, and the Burbank community.”

Newsom noted that the construction project will create jobs and pump money into the state economy.

“This is a project that shows confidence in our future. This is a big deal, not just for Burbank or the region, but for the entire state,” he said.

Construction on the development, known as Second Century Project, will take place in two phases. Warner Bros plans to move into the new buildings in 2023, coinciding with the AT&T-owned studio’s 100th anniversary.