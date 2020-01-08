‘War Of The Worlds’: Fox Networks & Canal+ Drama Set For Season 2 Renewal Ahead Of U.S. & UK Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Fox Networks Group and France’s Canal+ are set to renew their original drama War Of The Worlds for a second season.

Deadline understands that preparation is already well underway for Season 2, which is set to go into production in the UK in spring this year. Producer Urban Myth Films has also set up a company, named WOTW2, to house the production.

The modern-day reworking of H.G Wells’ classic story was created and written by Misfits scribe Howard Overman, who runs Studiocanal-backed Urban Myth with Johnny Caps and Julian Murphy. AGC Television also provided finance.

Starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern, the eight-part first season aired in France last year and has launched on Fox in certain territories in Europe. It is yet to land on Fox in the UK or in the U.S., where it will premiere on Epix on February 16, 2020.

Set in contemporary Europe, and taking some inspiration from The Walking Dead, War Of The Worlds follows the pockets of humanity left on earth following an apocalyptic extra-terrestrial strike.

It is not to be confused with The War Of The Worlds, the BBC’s recent adaptation of the story set in Edwardian England, and starring Rafe Spall and Eleanor Tomlinson. The BBC version was made by Mammoth Screen.