Voltage Pictures Appoints Former Tig Productions President Robin Jonas As Production Executive

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Voltage Pictures has hired Robin Jonas as Production Executive and Producer. She starts in the position immediately. Jonas joins Voltage at a time when the company has two prolific movies on the horizon: the action-drama Ava starring Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich and Geena Davis and After We Collided, the upcoming sequel to last year’s indie YA global hit After (near $70M WW box office).

Robin Jonas Courtesy

Jonas counts 25 years as a multi-faceted senior entertainment and media executive. She was an executive consultant for The Weinstein Company where she worked on The King’s Speech, The Artist, The Intouchables and Django Unchained. She was also a consultant on Open Road’s Academy Award-winning Best Picture Spotlight and a producer on Lionsgate’s Golden Globe-nominated series Graves. She oversaw the marketing for Paramount’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events and production for Neil Young’s Heart of Gold for Paramount Vantage.

Prior to her consulting career, she was the President of Kevin Costner’s multi-million dollar Tig Productions where she oversaw development, production, film finance and marketing, as well as launching the label’s television and online/multiplatform content departments. While there she developed and produced films such as Mr. Brooks, Swing Vote and the upcoming Explorer’s Guild. Additionally, Jonas partnered with Costner to set up a Tig subsidiary, Treehouse Films, in 2008.

Before transitioning into production, Jonas was the EVP of Publicity for Miramax and Dimension Films where she oversaw the release and award campaigns for many critical and commercial successes including The English Patient, Shakespeare In Love, Bridget Jones’ Diary, Gangs of New York, Chicago, Serendipity and Frida.

“We’re thrilled to have someone of Robin’s caliber join the Voltage team,” said Voltage President and COO Jonathan Deckter. “Robin brings with her a wealth of experience working on some of the most celebrated films of the last 20 years. In addition to having great taste, she has been the driving force behind many successful publicity and marketing campaigns, which informs her strategic approach to producing highly commercial films.”

“I am thrilled to be joining a passionate and dynamic team at Voltage, led by Nic Chartier and Jonathan Deckter,” added Jonas. “They have continually championed female filmmakers and are dedicated to furthering cultural and gender equality in the industry. I look forward to building upon Nic’s vision of bringing distinct, elevated stories to an international audience.”

Last year, Voltage sold the Zac Efron drama thriller Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile out of Sundance to Netflix for an estimated $9M. The movie, which tells the story of mass murderer Ted Bundy, was one of Netflix’s top 10 most watched movies last year.