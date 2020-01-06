Former NY Giant Victor Cruz Named Co-Host Of E!’s ‘Pop Of The Morning’ News Show

Former New York Giant Victor Cruz has joined E!’s morning news show Pop of the Morning as a co-host, E! announced today. Cruz will join the recently hired Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie on the 11 a.m. weekday show.

“I’m excited for this new journey in life,” Cruz said in a statement. “I’m excited for you guys to see me in a different way.”

Cruz was an undrafted free agent in 2010 when he landed at the Giants, finishing the 2011 season with a single-season franchise record for receiving yards, and later becoming part of the Giants victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. He launched the Victor Cruz Foundation in 2014, which encourages children to become physically active, focuses on college readiness, financial literacy, and STEM programming.

E! News tweeted a brief video clip of Cruz announcing his new gig.