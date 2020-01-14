ViacomCBS Reshuffles International Leadership Team Under David Lynn

ViacomCBS has reshuffled its international networks division, splitting it into two brand groups and three regional hubs — all led by David Lynn, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI).

Kerry Taylor, executive vice president of MTV International, has been promoted to executive vice president of VCNI entertainment and youth brands, one of the brand groups, encompassing MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and BET.

The other brand group will be led by Jules Borkent, now executive vice president of VCNI kids and family, overseeing Nickelodeon. Both Borkent and Taylor will report to Lynn, while Borkent will also report to Brian Robbins, ViacomCBS’s president of kids and family entertainment in the U.S.

The regional hubs will be overseen by Maria Kyriacou, president of ViacomCBS Networks UK and Australia. Kyriacou will also have responsibility for Ireland, New Zealand and Israel, while in the UK she will be in charge of free-to-air network Channel 5. ViacomCBS’s UK director of programs Ben Frow will report to Kyriacou.

Raffaele Annecchino becomes president ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, while JC Acosta takes charge of the final regional hub as president of ViacomCBS Networks Americas. Borkent and Acosta succeed Pierluigi Gazzolo, who is now president of studios and OTT for ViacomCBS Networks International.

Lynn said: “With Maria joining and with newly expanded roles for Raffaele, JC, Pier, Kerry and Jules we have an exceptional leadership team in place and a simplified structure that allows us to be more tightly focused on seeking out the most attractive opportunities to license our brands, content and IP in the highest value and fastest-growing international markets.”