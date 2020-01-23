EXCLUSIVE: Viacom International Studios has set a co-development deal with El Deseo, the Spanish production company owned by brothers Pedro and Agustín Almodóvar, for an eight-episode series, Mentiras Pasajeras (White Lies).

The companies will co-develop the series under the direction of Spanish screenwriters Nerea Castro and Blanca Andres. VIS confirmed the news on the final day of NATPE in Miami, where VIS and other ViacomCBS divisions have had a strong presence.

El Deseo, which produces both film and TV projects, was formed in 1985 by Pedro Almodovar. The noted filmmaker’s latest release, Pain and Glory, earned a Best Foreign Language Film nomination and also a Best Actor nod for Antonio Banderas.

“We are honored to have entered into this agreement with internationally distinguished production company, El Deseo, which will further expand our portfolio with more world-class productions and properties,” said Federico Cuervo, SVP and Head of Viacom International Studios. ”We look forward to working with Almodovar and his team, and we are certain that this co-development deal will result in even more captivating content for VIS and its partners.”

“We very much appreciate the trust VIS has placed in us, El Deseo, as producers and are convinced the joining of forces of two companies with such high standards in this industry will yield very exciting projects in this era of high demand for quality cinematic content. We hope this first venture is the first of many more to come. We are very excited! ”said Agustin Almodovar, producer of El Deseo.

The series follows a collaboration involving VIS, El Deseo, RTVE and Movistar for the upcoming Isabel Coixet film, Snow in Benidorm. With a cast featuring Timothy Spall, Sarita Choudhury, Carmen Machi, Ana Torrent and Pedro Casablanc, the project started filming on January 20 in Benidorm, Spain.