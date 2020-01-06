Viacom Digital Studios Chief Kelly Day Exits, Handing Reins To Stefanie Schwartz

Kelly Day is exiting her post as head of Viacom Digital Studios, with Stefanie Schwartz taking over as EVP and GM of the studio group.

Day is in talks to remain at ViacomCBS in a new role, a source familiar with the situation told Deadline, though nothing has been finalized. She is a seasoned digital executive who has had executive stints over the past decade at Discovery, digital video pioneer Blip and AwesomenessTV, which was acquired by Viacom.

Kelly Day Shutterstock

Viacom formalized its merger with CBS in December and has made a flurry of executive changes in recent weeks as the new entity has taken shape. Marc DeBevoise, a longtime CBS Interactive exec, was appointed as head of the combined company’s digital operations late last year.

In the spring of 2018, Viacom unveiled its digital studio, announcing plans for “hundreds of hours of premium, original content with Viacom stars and digital-native talent from BET, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon,” a press release said at the time. The game plan was to centralize the efforts to both create content and hatch partnerships with the likes of Twitter and Snap Inc.

Long a driving force in youth culture through brands like MTV and Nickelodeon, Viacom has struggled to retain that status as a wave of competitors have swept in on a tide of technological change.

Day said upon the launch that the initiative represented “an amazing opportunity to reimagine our iconic brands for a new generation of young, mobile-first audiences.”

Media companies and digital content newcomers alike have all faced a formidable hurdle to their ambitions to reach meaningful scale: the duopoly enjoyed by Facebook and Google. The tech behemoths control nearly 80% of all online advertising, making it difficult to monetize programming.