Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Michael Bloomberg May Qualify For Debate Under New DNC Rules

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hulu CEO Randy Freer To Exit In Disney Restructure

Read the full story

Veteran Ohio TV Weatherman Pleads Guilty To Four Counts Regarding Child Pornography

Franklin Sheriffs Dept.

UPDATE: Former Ohio TV weatherman Mike Davis has plead guilty to the possession of child pornography after nearly 16,000 images were traced back to his email address.

Davis, age 60, entered his plea in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday to four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, the Beacon Journal reports. He had 16,000 child porn images in his possession. Three of the counts carry a potential prison sentence of up to 29 years in prison.

His defense claimed the pornography was used as self-medication for the man’s mental health issues. His sentencing is set for March 25.

EARLIER: A veteran Ohio weatherman has been arrested on charges of selling, distributing or displaying child pornography.

Mike Davis, age 60, who has spent more than three decades as a TV weatherman in the state, most recently for station WBNS-10TV, was arrested on Thursday, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

“Generally, these cases are not about one image,” said Chief Deputy Rick Minerd of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to the Dispatch. “We do take accidental downloads into account. It’s about a pattern.”

Davis was charged with pandering child pornography. He is awaiting arraignment at at Franklin County jail.

The station has not said what action it will take against him.

“At around 10 a.m. (Thursday), we learned that Mike Davis was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office,” WBNS-10TV General Manager John Cardenas told the Dispatch. “We are learning more about the details and will be reporting on the story.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad