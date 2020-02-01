Veteran Ohio TV Weatherman Pleads Guilty To Four Counts Regarding Child Pornography

UPDATE: Former Ohio TV weatherman Mike Davis has plead guilty to the possession of child pornography after nearly 16,000 images were traced back to his email address.

Davis, age 60, entered his plea in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday to four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, the Beacon Journal reports. He had 16,000 child porn images in his possession. Three of the counts carry a potential prison sentence of up to 29 years in prison.

His defense claimed the pornography was used as self-medication for the man’s mental health issues. His sentencing is set for March 25.