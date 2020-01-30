Visual Effect Society’s 18th VES Awards – Winners List (Updating Live)

The Visual Effects Society is handing out its 18th annual VES Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is updating the winners list live as they are announced. Check out the list below.
Patton Oswalt is hosting the ceremony, which recognizes and honors the most outstanding visual effects work of the year and honors the artists who created them. Check out the latest winners and the nominees in all remaining categories below.
Since the VES Awards launched in 2002, the winner of its top film category — Best Visual Effects in a Visual Effects-Driven Motion Picture — has gone on to score the Best Visual Effects Oscar in 10 of the 17 years. (Hugo won the VES in the Feature Motion Picture category in 2011 and later won the Oscar.) But VES and the Film Academy have differed in each of the past two years, with War for the Planet of the Apes losing the Oscar to Blade Runner 2049 in 2017 and Avengers: Infinity War being defeated by First Man at last year’s Academy Awards.
Note that the top category at the inaugural VES Awards was called Best Special Effects in a Motion Picture, which was won by The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. That pic went on to snag the Visual Effects Oscar.
The five films vying for the Visual Oscar next month are Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, The Lion King, 1917 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. All of those films also are nominated in VES’ top two film categories tonight.
This year’s VES Awards added a new category — Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project, bringing the total number of awards to 25 — and expanded the number of categories open to animation projects. They now are eligible to vie for Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project and all three compositing categories (Outstanding Compositing in a Feature, Episode and Commercial). You can read the VES Rules and Procedures here.
VES will present career honors tonight to filmmakers Martin Scorsese (Lifetime Achievement Award) and Roland Emmerich (Visionary Award) and visual effects supervisor Sheena Duggal (VES Award for Creative Excellence).
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ Let Actors Mine Life Experience For Startling Authenticity – Awardsline Screening Series
Here are the winners so far at the 18th annual Visual Effects Society Awards, followed by nominees in the remaining categories:
THE WINNERS
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project
THE LION KING
Robert Legato
Caleb Deschanel
Ben Grossmann
AJ Sciutto
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
CONTROL
Janne Pulkkinen
Elmeri Raitanen
Matti Hämäläinen
James Tottman
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
THE MANDALORIAN; The Sin; The Razorcrest
Doug Chiang
Jay Machado
John Goodson
Landis Fields IV
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
THE BEAUTY
Marc Angele
Aleksandra Todorovic
Pascal Schelbli
Noel Winzen
Outstanding Compositing in a Feature
THE IRISHMAN
Nelson Sepulveda
Vincent Papaix
Benjamin O’Brien
Christopher Doerhoff
Outstanding Compositing in an Episode
GAME OF THRONES; The Long Night; Dragon Ground Battle
Mark Richardson
Darren Christie
Nathan Abbott
Owen Longstaff
Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial
HENNESSEY; The Seven Worlds
Rod Norman
Guillaume Weiss
Alexander Kulikov
Alessandro Granella
Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project
THE DARK CRYSTAL: THE AGE OF RESISTANCE; She Knows All the Secrets
Sean Mathiesen
Jon Savage
Toby Froud
Phil Harvey
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
STAR WARS: RISE OF THE RESISTANCE
Jason Bayever
Patrick Kearney
Carol Norton
Bill George
THE NOMINEES
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL
Richard Hollander
Kevin Sherwood
Eric Saindon
Richard Baneham
Bob Trevino
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
Daniel DeLeeuw
Jen Underdahl
Russell Earl
Matt Aitken
Daniel Sudick
GEMINI MAN
Bill Westenhofer
Karen Murphy-Mundell
Guy Williams
Sheldon Stopsack
Mark Hawker
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Roger Guyett
Stacy Bissell
Patrick Tubach
Neal Scanlan
Dominic Tuohy
THE LION KING
Robert Legato
Tom Peitzman
Adam Valdez
Andrew R. Jones
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
1917
Guillaume Rocheron
Sona Pak
Greg Butler
Vijay Selvam
Dominic Tuohy
FORD V FERRARI
Olivier Dumont
Kathy Siegel
Dave Morley
Malte Sarnes
Mark Byers
JOKER
Edwin Rivera
Brice Parker
Mathew Giampa
Bryan Godwin
Jeff Brink
THE AERONAUTS
Louis Morin
Annie Godin
Christian Kaestner
Ara Khanikian
Mike Dawson
THE IRISHMAN
Pablo Helman
Mitch Ferm
Jill Brooks
Leandro Estebecorena
Jeff Brink
Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
FROZEN 2
Steve Goldberg
Peter Del Vecho
Mark Hammel
Michael Giaimo
KLAUS
Sergio Pablos
Matthew Teevan
Marcin Jakubowski
Szymon Biernacki
MISSING LINK
Brad Schiff
Travis KnightSteve Emerson
Benoit Dubuc
THE LEGO MOVIE 2
David Burgess
Tim Smith
Mark Theriault
John Rix
TOY STORY 4
Josh Cooley
Mark Nielsen
Bob Moyer
Gary Bruins
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
GAME OF THRONES; The Bells
Joe Bauer
Steve Kullback
Ted Rae
Mohsen Mousavi
Sam Conway
HIS DARK MATERIALS; The Fight to the Death
Russell Dodgson
James Whitlam
Shawn Hillier
Robert Harrington
LADY AND THE TRAMP
Robert Weaver
Christopher Raimo
Arslan Elver
Michael Cozens
Bruno Van Zeebroeck
LOST IN SPACE – Episode: Ninety-Seven
Jabbar Raisani
Terron Pratt
Niklas Jacobson
Juri Stanossek
Paul Benjamin
STRANGER THINGS – Chapter Six: E Pluribus Unum
Paul Graff
Tom Ford
Michael Maher Jr.
Martin Pelletier
Andy Sowers
THE MANDALORIAN; The Child
Richard Bluff
Abbigail Keller
Jason Porter
Hayden Jones
Roy Cancinon
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
CHERNOBYL; 1:23:45
Max Dennison
Lindsay McFarlane
Clare Cheetham
Paul Jones
Claudius Christian Rauch
LIVING WITH YOURSELF; Nice Knowing You
Jay Worth
Jacqueline VandenBussche
Chris Wright
Tristan Zerafa
SEE; Godflame
Adrian de Wet
Eve Fizzinoglia
Matthew Welford
Pedro Sabrosa
Tom Blacklock
THE CROWN; Aberfan
Ben Turner
Reece Ewing
David Fleet
Jonathan Wood
VIKINGS; What Happens in the Cave
Dominic Remane
Mike Borrett
Ovidiu Cinazan
Tom Morrison
Paul Byrne
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial
ANTHEM; Conviction
Viktor Muller
Lenka Likarova
Chris Harvey
Petr Marek
BMW; Legend
Michael Gregory
Christian Downes
Tim Kafka
Toya Drechsler
HENNESSEY; The Seven Worlds
Carsten Keller
Selcuk Ergen
Kiril Mirkov
William Laban
PLAYSTATION; Feel The Power of Pro
Sam Driscoll
Clare Melia
Gary Driver
Stefan Susemihl
PURDEY’S; Hummingbird
Jules Janaud
Emma Cook
Matthew Thomas
Philip Child
Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature
ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL; Alita
Michael Cozens
Mark Haenga
Olivier Lesaint
Dejan Momcilovic
AVENGERS: ENDGAME; Smart Hulk
Kevin Martel
Ebrahim Jahromi
Sven Jensen
Robert Allman
GEMINI MAN; Junior
Paul Story
Stuart Adcock
Emiliano Padovani
Marco Revelant
THE LION KING; Scar
Gabriel Arnold
James Hood
Julia Friedl
Daniel Fortheringham
Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature
FROZEN 2; The Water Nøkk
Svetla Radivoeva
Marc Bryant
Richard E. Lehmann
Cameron Black
KLAUS; Jesper
Yoshimishi Tamura
Alfredo Cassano
Maxime Delalande
Jason Schwartzman
MISSING LINK; Susan
Rachelle Lambden
Brenda Baumgarten
Morgan Hay
Benoit Dubuc
TOY STORY 4; Bo Peep
Radford Hurn
Tanja Krampfert
George Nguyen
Becki Rocha Tower
Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project
LADY AND THE TRAMP; Tramp
Thiago Martins
Arslan Elver
Stanislas Paillereau
Martine Chartrand
STRANGER THINGS 3; Tom/Bruce Monster
Joseph Dubé-Arsenault
Antoine Barthod
Frederick Gagnon
Xavier Lafarge
THE MANDALORIAN; The Child; Mudhorn
Terry Bannon
Rudy Massar
Hugo Leygnac
THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY; Pilot; Pogo
Aidan Martin
Craig Young
Olivier Beierlein
Laurent Herveic
Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial
APEX LEGENDS; Meltdown; Mirage
Chris Bayol
John Fielding
Derrick Sesson
Nole Murphy
CHURCHILL; Churchie
Martino Madeddu
Philippe Moine
Clement Granjon
Jon Wood
CYBERPUNK 2077; Dex
Jonas Ekman
Jonas Skoog
Marek Madej
Grzegorz Chojnacki
JOHN LEWIS; Excitable Edgar; Edgar
Tim van Hussen
Diarmid Harrison-Murray
Amir Bazzazi
Michael Diprose
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
ALADDIN; Agrabah
Daniel Schmid
Falk Boje
Stanislaw Marek
Kevin George
ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL; Iron City
John Stevenson-Galvin
Ryan Arcus
Mathias Larserud
Mark Tait
MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN; Penn Station
John Bair
Vance Miller
Sebastian Romero
Steve Sullivan
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER; Pasaana Desert
Daniele Bigi
Steve Hardy
John Seru
Steven Denyer
THE LION KING; The Pridelands
Marco Rolandi
Luca Bonatti
Jules Bodenstein
Filippo Preti
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
FROZEN 2; Giants’ Gorge
Samy Segura
Jay V. Jackson
Justin Cram
Scott Townsend
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD; The Hidden World
Chris Grun
Ronnie Cleland
Ariel Chisholm
Philippe Brochu
MISSING LINK; Passage to India Jungle
Oliver Jones
Phil Brotherton
Nick Mariana
Ralph Procida
TOY STORY 4; Antiques Mall
Hosuk Chang
Andrew Finley
Alison Leaf
Philip Shoebottom
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
DUMBO; Bubble Elephants
Sam Hancock
Victor Glushchenko
Andrew Savchenko
Arthur Moody
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME; Molten Man
Adam Gailey
Jacob Santamaria
Jacob Clark
Stephanie Molk
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Don Wong
Thibault Gauriau
Goncalo Cababca
Francois-Maxence Desplanques
THE LION KING
David Schneider
Samantha Hiscock
Andy Feery
Kostas Strevlos
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
ABOMINABLE
Alex Timchenko
Domin Lee
Michael Losure
Eric Warren
FROZEN 2
Erin V. Ramos
Scott Townsend
Thomas Wickes
Rattanin Sirinaruemarn
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD; Water and Waterfalls
Derek Cheung
Baptiste Van Opstal
Youxi Woo
Jason Mayer
TOY STORY 4
Alexis Angelidis
Amit Baadkar
Lyon Liew
Michael Lorenzen
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
GAME OF THRONES; The Bells
Marcel Kern
Paul Fuller
Ryo Sakaguchi
Thomas Hartmann
HENNESSY: The Seven Worlds
Selcuk Ergen
Radu Ciubotariu
Andreu Lucio
Vincent Ullmann
LOST IN SPACE; Precipice; Water Planet
Juri Bryan
Hugo Medda
Kristian Olsson
John Perrigo
STRANGER THINGS 3; Melting Tom/Bruce
Nathan Arbuckle
Christian Gaumond
James Dong
Aleksandr Starkov
THE MANDALORIAN; The Child; Mudhorn
Xavier Martin Ramirez
Ian Baxter
Fabio Siino
Andrea Rosa
Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project
ALADDIN; Magic Carpet
Mark Holt
Jay Mallet
Will Wyatt
Dickon Mitchell
GAME OF THRONES; The Bells
Sam Conway
Terry Palmer
Laurence Harvey
Alastair Vardy
TERMINATOR: DARK FATE
Neil Corbould
David Brighton
Ray Ferguson
Keith Dawson
THE DARK CRYSTAL: THE AGE OF RESISTANCE; She Knows All the Secrets
Sean Mathiesen
Jon Savage
Toby Froud
Phil Harvey
