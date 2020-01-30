Visual Effect Society’s 18th VES Awards – Winners List (Updating Live)

The Visual Effects Society is handing out its 18th annual VES Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is updating the winners list live as they are announced. Check out the list below.

Patton Oswalt is hosting the ceremony, which recognizes and honors the most outstanding visual effects work of the year and honors the artists who created them. Check out the latest winners and the nominees in all remaining categories below.

Since the VES Awards launched in 2002, the winner of its top film category — Best Visual Effects in a Visual Effects-Driven Motion Picture — has gone on to score the Best Visual Effects Oscar in 10 of the 17 years. (Hugo won the VES in the Feature Motion Picture category in 2011 and later won the Oscar.) But VES and the Film Academy have differed in each of the past two years, with War for the Planet of the Apes losing the Oscar to Blade Runner 2049 in 2017 and Avengers: Infinity War being defeated by First Man at last year’s Academy Awards.

Note that the top category at the inaugural VES Awards was called Best Special Effects in a Motion Picture, which was won by The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. That pic went on to snag the Visual Effects Oscar.

The five films vying for the Visual Oscar next month are Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, The Lion King, 1917 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. All of those films also are nominated in VES’ top two film categories tonight.

This year’s VES Awards added a new category — Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project, bringing the total number of awards to 25 — and expanded the number of categories open to animation projects. They now are eligible to vie for Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project and all three compositing categories (Outstanding Compositing in a Feature, Episode and Commercial). You can read the VES Rules and Procedures here.

VES will present career honors tonight to filmmakers Martin Scorsese (Lifetime Achievement Award) and Roland Emmerich (Visionary Award) and visual effects supervisor Sheena Duggal (VES Award for Creative Excellence).

Here are the winners so far at the 18th annual Visual Effects Society Awards, followed by nominees in the remaining categories:

THE WINNERS

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project

THE LION KING

Robert Legato

Caleb Deschanel

Ben Grossmann

AJ Sciutto

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

CONTROL

Janne Pulkkinen

Elmeri Raitanen

Matti Hämäläinen

James Tottman

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

THE MANDALORIAN; The Sin; The Razorcrest

Doug Chiang

Jay Machado

John Goodson

Landis Fields IV

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

THE BEAUTY

Marc Angele

Aleksandra Todorovic

Pascal Schelbli

Noel Winzen

Outstanding Compositing in a Feature

THE IRISHMAN

Nelson Sepulveda

Vincent Papaix

Benjamin O’Brien

Christopher Doerhoff

Outstanding Compositing in an Episode

GAME OF THRONES; The Long Night; Dragon Ground Battle

Mark Richardson

Darren Christie

Nathan Abbott

Owen Longstaff

Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial

HENNESSEY; The Seven Worlds

Rod Norman

Guillaume Weiss

Alexander Kulikov

Alessandro Granella

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project

THE DARK CRYSTAL: THE AGE OF RESISTANCE; She Knows All the Secrets

Sean Mathiesen

Jon Savage

Toby Froud

Phil Harvey

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

STAR WARS: RISE OF THE RESISTANCE

Jason Bayever

Patrick Kearney

Carol Norton

Bill George

THE NOMINEES

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL

Richard Hollander

Kevin Sherwood

Eric Saindon

Richard Baneham

Bob Trevino

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

Daniel DeLeeuw

Jen Underdahl

Russell Earl

Matt Aitken

Daniel Sudick

GEMINI MAN

Bill Westenhofer

Karen Murphy-Mundell

Guy Williams

Sheldon Stopsack

Mark Hawker

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Roger Guyett

Stacy Bissell

Patrick Tubach

Neal Scanlan

Dominic Tuohy

THE LION KING

Robert Legato

Tom Peitzman

Adam Valdez

Andrew R. Jones

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

1917

Guillaume Rocheron

Sona Pak

Greg Butler

Vijay Selvam

Dominic Tuohy

FORD V FERRARI

Olivier Dumont

Kathy Siegel

Dave Morley

Malte Sarnes

Mark Byers

JOKER

Edwin Rivera

Brice Parker

Mathew Giampa

Bryan Godwin

Jeff Brink

THE AERONAUTS

Louis Morin

Annie Godin

Christian Kaestner

Ara Khanikian

Mike Dawson

THE IRISHMAN

Pablo Helman

Mitch Ferm

Jill Brooks

Leandro Estebecorena

Jeff Brink

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

FROZEN 2

Steve Goldberg

Peter Del Vecho

Mark Hammel

Michael Giaimo

KLAUS

Sergio Pablos

Matthew Teevan

Marcin Jakubowski

Szymon Biernacki

MISSING LINK

Brad Schiff

Travis KnightSteve Emerson

Benoit Dubuc

THE LEGO MOVIE 2

David Burgess

Tim Smith

Mark Theriault

John Rix

TOY STORY 4

Josh Cooley

Mark Nielsen

Bob Moyer

Gary Bruins

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

GAME OF THRONES; The Bells

Joe Bauer

Steve Kullback

Ted Rae

Mohsen Mousavi

Sam Conway

HIS DARK MATERIALS; The Fight to the Death

Russell Dodgson

James Whitlam

Shawn Hillier

Robert Harrington

LADY AND THE TRAMP

Robert Weaver

Christopher Raimo

Arslan Elver

Michael Cozens

Bruno Van Zeebroeck

LOST IN SPACE – Episode: Ninety-Seven

Jabbar Raisani

Terron Pratt

Niklas Jacobson

Juri Stanossek

Paul Benjamin

STRANGER THINGS – Chapter Six: E Pluribus Unum

Paul Graff

Tom Ford

Michael Maher Jr.

Martin Pelletier

Andy Sowers

THE MANDALORIAN; The Child

Richard Bluff

Abbigail Keller

Jason Porter

Hayden Jones

Roy Cancinon

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

CHERNOBYL; 1:23:45

Max Dennison

Lindsay McFarlane

Clare Cheetham

Paul Jones

Claudius Christian Rauch

LIVING WITH YOURSELF; Nice Knowing You

Jay Worth

Jacqueline VandenBussche

Chris Wright

Tristan Zerafa

SEE; Godflame

Adrian de Wet

Eve Fizzinoglia

Matthew Welford

Pedro Sabrosa

Tom Blacklock

THE CROWN; Aberfan

Ben Turner

Reece Ewing

David Fleet

Jonathan Wood

VIKINGS; What Happens in the Cave

Dominic Remane

Mike Borrett

Ovidiu Cinazan

Tom Morrison

Paul Byrne

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

ANTHEM; Conviction

Viktor Muller

Lenka Likarova

Chris Harvey

Petr Marek

BMW; Legend

Michael Gregory

Christian Downes

Tim Kafka

Toya Drechsler

HENNESSEY; The Seven Worlds

Carsten Keller

Selcuk Ergen

Kiril Mirkov

William Laban

PLAYSTATION; Feel The Power of Pro

Sam Driscoll

Clare Melia

Gary Driver

Stefan Susemihl

PURDEY’S; Hummingbird

Jules Janaud

Emma Cook

Matthew Thomas

Philip Child

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL; Alita

Michael Cozens

Mark Haenga

Olivier Lesaint

Dejan Momcilovic

AVENGERS: ENDGAME; Smart Hulk

Kevin Martel

Ebrahim Jahromi

Sven Jensen

Robert Allman

GEMINI MAN; Junior

Paul Story

Stuart Adcock

Emiliano Padovani

Marco Revelant

THE LION KING; Scar

Gabriel Arnold

James Hood

Julia Friedl

Daniel Fortheringham

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

FROZEN 2; The Water Nøkk

Svetla Radivoeva

Marc Bryant

Richard E. Lehmann

Cameron Black

KLAUS; Jesper

Yoshimishi Tamura

Alfredo Cassano

Maxime Delalande

Jason Schwartzman

MISSING LINK; Susan

Rachelle Lambden

Brenda Baumgarten

Morgan Hay

Benoit Dubuc

TOY STORY 4; Bo Peep

Radford Hurn

Tanja Krampfert

George Nguyen

Becki Rocha Tower

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

LADY AND THE TRAMP; Tramp

Thiago Martins

Arslan Elver

Stanislas Paillereau

Martine Chartrand

STRANGER THINGS 3; Tom/Bruce Monster

Joseph Dubé-Arsenault

Antoine Barthod

Frederick Gagnon

Xavier Lafarge

THE MANDALORIAN; The Child; Mudhorn

Terry Bannon

Rudy Massar

Hugo Leygnac

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY; Pilot; Pogo

Aidan Martin

Craig Young

Olivier Beierlein

Laurent Herveic

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

APEX LEGENDS; Meltdown; Mirage

Chris Bayol

John Fielding

Derrick Sesson

Nole Murphy

CHURCHILL; Churchie

Martino Madeddu

Philippe Moine

Clement Granjon

Jon Wood

CYBERPUNK 2077; Dex

Jonas Ekman

Jonas Skoog

Marek Madej

Grzegorz Chojnacki

JOHN LEWIS; Excitable Edgar; Edgar

Tim van Hussen

Diarmid Harrison-Murray

Amir Bazzazi

Michael Diprose

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

ALADDIN; Agrabah

Daniel Schmid

Falk Boje

Stanislaw Marek

Kevin George

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL; Iron City

John Stevenson-Galvin

Ryan Arcus

Mathias Larserud

Mark Tait

MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN; Penn Station

John Bair

Vance Miller

Sebastian Romero

Steve Sullivan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER; Pasaana Desert

Daniele Bigi

Steve Hardy

John Seru

Steven Denyer

THE LION KING; The Pridelands

Marco Rolandi

Luca Bonatti

Jules Bodenstein

Filippo Preti

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

FROZEN 2; Giants’ Gorge

Samy Segura

Jay V. Jackson

Justin Cram

Scott Townsend

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD; The Hidden World

Chris Grun

Ronnie Cleland

Ariel Chisholm

Philippe Brochu

MISSING LINK; Passage to India Jungle

Oliver Jones

Phil Brotherton

Nick Mariana

Ralph Procida

TOY STORY 4; Antiques Mall

Hosuk Chang

Andrew Finley

Alison Leaf

Philip Shoebottom

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

DUMBO; Bubble Elephants

Sam Hancock

Victor Glushchenko

Andrew Savchenko

Arthur Moody

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME; Molten Man

Adam Gailey

Jacob Santamaria

Jacob Clark

Stephanie Molk

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Don Wong

Thibault Gauriau

Goncalo Cababca

Francois-Maxence Desplanques

THE LION KING

David Schneider

Samantha Hiscock

Andy Feery

Kostas Strevlos

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

ABOMINABLE

Alex Timchenko

Domin Lee

Michael Losure

Eric Warren

FROZEN 2

Erin V. Ramos

Scott Townsend

Thomas Wickes

Rattanin Sirinaruemarn

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD; Water and Waterfalls

Derek Cheung

Baptiste Van Opstal

Youxi Woo

Jason Mayer

TOY STORY 4

Alexis Angelidis

Amit Baadkar

Lyon Liew

Michael Lorenzen

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

GAME OF THRONES; The Bells

Marcel Kern

Paul Fuller

Ryo Sakaguchi

Thomas Hartmann

HENNESSY: The Seven Worlds

Selcuk Ergen

Radu Ciubotariu

Andreu Lucio

Vincent Ullmann

LOST IN SPACE; Precipice; Water Planet

Juri Bryan

Hugo Medda

Kristian Olsson

John Perrigo

STRANGER THINGS 3; Melting Tom/Bruce

Nathan Arbuckle

Christian Gaumond

James Dong

Aleksandr Starkov

THE MANDALORIAN; The Child; Mudhorn

Xavier Martin Ramirez

Ian Baxter

Fabio Siino

Andrea Rosa

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project

ALADDIN; Magic Carpet

Mark Holt

Jay Mallet

Will Wyatt

Dickon Mitchell

GAME OF THRONES; The Bells

Sam Conway

Terry Palmer

Laurence Harvey

Alastair Vardy

TERMINATOR: DARK FATE

Neil Corbould

David Brighton

Ray Ferguson

Keith Dawson

THE DARK CRYSTAL: THE AGE OF RESISTANCE; She Knows All the Secrets

Sean Mathiesen

Jon Savage

Toby Froud

Phil Harvey