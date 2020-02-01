Verve Signs David Slack, TV Writer-Producer & WGA Board Member

EXCLUSIVE: David Slack, TV writer-producer and member of WGA West’s Board of Directors, has signed with Verve for representation.

Verve in May became the first midsize talent agency and the first established player in the lit space to sign the WGA’s Code of Conduct — later renamed franchise agreement — which allows it to represent writers. He joins several other notable showrunner signings by Verve, including Meredith Stiehm, WGA West board member and agency negotiating committee co-chair.

Slack was an executive producer on the first two seasons of MacGyver under an overall deal with CBS TV Studios. He created drama APB, which aired for one season on Fox, and served as co-executive producer on CBS’ Person of Interest. Slack’s extensive series credits also include stints on Law and Order, Lie to Me and In Plain Sight.

Slack, who has developed at each of the Big 4 broadcast networks, currently has projects in the works at Disney+, CBS & Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Sidecar. He started his career in the animation space working on Teen Titans for Cartoon Network.

While working in animation, he wrote the initial series guide for what would ultimately become Netflix’s Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Slack, who was at CAA before WGA members en masse fired their agents in April over WGA’s new Code of Conduct, continues to be repped by attorney Bruce Gellman.