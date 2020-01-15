Verve Ups Agent Felicia Prinz To Partner Status

EXCLUSIVE: Verve has promoted agent Felicia Prinz to partner, bringing the total number of partners at the Los Angeles agency to seven. Prinz is credited with developing Verve’s television team, which during her tenure over the past seven-plus years, has grown from four agents to 14.

Prinz works with Stephany Folsom (Paper Girls, Lord of the Rings, Toy Story 4), Allison Schroeder (Frozen 2, Hidden Figures), Sarah Watson (The Bold Type), April Blair (All American), Ben Queen (Powerless, A-Z), Katie Wech (Jane the Virgin, Hypnotist Love Story), Kim Harrison (Deputy) and Olatunde Osunsanmi (Star Trek: Discovery).

In a joint statement, the partnership said, “Ten years ago, Verve was created as a company where interns could become assistants, assistants become agents, and agents become partners. We are thrilled to welcome Felicia Prinz into the partnership of Verve.”

She joins partners Bryan Besser, David Boxerbaum, Adam Levine, Amy Retzinger, Adam Weinstein and Bill Weinstein.

Prinz has spent more than seven years with the agency representing television writers and directors. Prior to joining Verve, Prinz was a manager at Fineman Entertainment. She started her career at CAA, followed by ICM and then 3 Arts Entertainment.

“It’s been a thrill to be on this ride and I am proud to be part of such a dynamic and innovative team,” said Prinz.