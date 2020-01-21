Verve Hires Chernin Entertainment’s Chris Lupo As Book-To-Screen Agent

Verve is bolstering its presence in the book world, hiring Chernin Entertainment’s Chris Lupo to head its book-to-screen business.

Working alongside agent Liz Parker, who launched the agency’s publishing initiative in 2018, Lupo will identify authors and journalists who control books, articles and life-rights for potential film and television adaptation.

“Chris is a much-loved member of New York’s publishing community and has proven time and again his ability to find compelling material to suit today’s evolving entertainment landscape, with both brand-new titles and overlooked IP,” said Verve partners in a joint statement. “We are fortunate to have him lead our book-to-screen initiative as we take this vital next step in Verve’s expansion.”

With ten years’ experience in publishing and film, Lupo joins Verve from Chernin Entertainment, where he spent the last four years identifying books, articles and other intellectual property for film and television. He helped land several key titles including Wild Game by Adrienne Brodeur with Kelly Fremon Craig adapting, Circe by Madeline Miller, which was ordered to series at HBO Max, and The Marriage Pact by Michelle Richmond.

Prior to Chernin, he worked as a foreign scout at venerable agency Greenburger Associates, sourcing US and UK titles for international publishers.

“Given their proven support for writers, and their position at the vanguard of industry change, joining the remarkable team at Verve was for me a clear opportunity. I’m thrilled to be joining an agency that puts writers front and center of the conversation and adapts quickly and thoughtfully to change,” said Lupo.