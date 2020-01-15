ITV and BritBox’s long-running detective drama Vera is returning for an 11th season.

The announcement was made by star Brenda Blethyn at the Winter TCA Press Tour.

The show stars Blethyn as Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope, a middle-aged employee of the Northumberland & City Police, who plods along in a disheveled state but has a calculating mind. The series is based on novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves.

The tenth season started airing on ITV on January 12 2020 and it airs on U.S. streaming service BritBox on January 21.

“We’re going to start working this year and you’ll see it next year,” said Blethyn. Exec producer Phil Hunter added, “Yes, there’ll be more Vera beyond series 10, which is fantastic news.”

This comes as the producers admitted to ambitions of remaking the evergreen series in the U.S. – following a long tradition of British cop shows being remade over the pond.

Hunter said because there had been 40 standalone films, it could happen. “I mean, there could, I suppose, be an American version, but we need to focus on Brenda Blethyn’s Vera currently. Exec producer Kate Bartlett added, “There has been talk of it, but quite a long time ago, not recently actually. But I think for us, Brenda is our quintessential Vera. So for us, that’s the one we know.”

BritBox President Soumya Sriraman said that she was very happy that two-time Oscar-nominee Blethyn was on the streaming service. “It’s the longest running female-led detective series,” she said. “Brenda returns as chief inspector, Vera Stanhope, a no-nonsense detective who’s driven and obsessed by her work. In Season 10, Vera and her team tackle four intricate and compelling murder cases. From the rugged, stormy shoreline of Northumberland to the thrilling floodlit Greyhound Stadium to the family-owned country pub, Vera uncovers stories of corporate corruption and organized crime as she learns the truth surrounding these murders.”

She added that there was “no better time to be the authentic British channel on this side of the pond”. “This British invasion parades the Brits receiving endless accolades at the Emmys, Oscars, and Golden Globes. Consumers are really catching on, and a new year and a new decade is the perfect opportunity to educate an even wider audience about our offerings.”