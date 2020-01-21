Vella Lovell To Co-Star In NBC’s L.A. Mayor Comedy Series From Tina Fey & Robert Carlock

EXCLUSIVE: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Vella Lovell has been cast as a series regular opposite Ted Danson, Holly Hunter and Bobby Moynihan in NBC’s untitled L.A. Mayor comedy series, from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Universal Television.

Written by Fey and Carlock, the untitled project stars Danson as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while humanely controlling the coyote population. Lovell will play Mikaela, a fiercely ambitious politician-in-the-making moved up from the mayor’s campaign manager to his interim chief of staff.

Carlock, Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner will executive produce. The series is produced by Universal Television, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Little Stranger president Eric Gurian will oversee for the company.

Vella is probably best known for her series regular role as Heather Davis on all four seasons of CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She is currently recurring in the Hulu comedy series Dollface as Kat Dennings’ over the top co-worker Alison S. Vella is also the voice of Mermista in the animated Netflix series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (2020 Critics’ Choice Nominee – Best Animated Series). On the film side, she is known for her co-starring role in The Big Sick. Vella is repped by Gersh Agency and Industry Entertainment