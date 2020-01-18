Lifetime saw V.C. Andrews’s Casteel Family movie series ranking as cable’s #2 new drama series among W25-54* for 2019. Now, the network will expand its footprint within the writer’s universe by greenlighting a five movie series based on the Ruby Landry novels.

The first of the five new original movies, V.C. Andrews’ Ruby, will star Australian twins Raechelle Banno as “Ruby” and Karina Banno as “Giselle.”

Watched over by her loving Grandmère Catherine, Ruby Landry is filled with hope as love blooms with her high school sweetheart Paul Tate. But lingering thoughts of her mysterious father and her mother’s death often creep into Ruby’s mind. As dark family secrets begin to reveal themselves when Paul’s parents forbid him from seeing Ruby, Ruby is further devastated when her beloved Grandmère passes away.

Forced to flee to New Orleans from the Bayou, Ruby searches for her estranged father, one of the richest men in the city, as she clings to her memories of Paul and their forbidden love. Additional films in the series include Pearl in the Mist, All That Glitters, Hidden Jewel and Tarnished Gold. Casting is underway on the movie series, which begins production later this month.

V.C. Andrews’ Landry Family Series is produced by Reel One Entertainment. Executive producers are Tom Berry, Dan Angel, Jane Starz and Ric Nish, and screenwriters include Richard Blaney, Gregory Small, Scarlett Lacey, Andy Cochran and Alison Lea Bingeman. Gail Harvey is set to direct Ruby.