Veteran Unscripted Agents Alan Moore And John Seitzer Jump To UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Alan Moore and John Seitzer have moved to join UTA’s Alternative TV division as agents. They had been at ATA, where they built a roster of producers whose credits include ABC’s primetime game shows 100,000 Pyramid and Press Your Luck, Netflix’s Nailed It!, Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, Bravo’s Top Chef and Fox’s MasterChef.

UTA

It’s unclear right now how many clients will follow them to UTA’s Los Angeles offices. At their new home the pair will report to Brett Hansen, UTA partner and Head of Alternative TV.

Moore and Seitzer had both been VP Alternative and Factual Programming at APA for more than a decade. They have clients on shows including Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow and Car Masters: Rust To Riches, TLC’s My Feet Are Killing Me, Facebook Watch’s 9 Months With Courteney Cox and Travel Channel’s The Dead Files.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Alan and John to the team,” Hansen said. “Not only will they make a great fit for our culture, but their unmatched pedigree in the field of unscripted television along with their relationships and reputation make them an incredible addition. I am confident they will be integral in helping drive our future success.”