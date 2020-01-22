‘UnReal’: A+E Networks’ Reality TV Drama Set To Be Remade In Brazil

Reality TV drama UnREAL is set to be remade in Brazil after A+E Networks International sold the format rights to Sony-backed Brazilian producer Floresta Produções.

This marks the first scripted format sale for the U.S. company in Latin America.

The show, which starred Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer, ended with its fourth season in 2018. It followed Appleby as a young reality TV producer, who was pushed by her unscrupulous boss, played by Zimmer, to swallow her integrity and do anything it takes to drum up content for the salacious show.

Created by Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, it launched in 2015 via Lifetime with the fourth and final season debuting on Hulu.

The deal was unveiled by Helen Jurado, A+E Networks International’s senior Director of Content Sales for Latin America and U.S. Hispanic. “We’re looking forward to working with Floresta to recreate the magic of UnReal for a new audience, and to strengthening our relationship with powerhouse Latin American partners.”