‘Uncut Gems’ Shines Bright In The New Year, ‘1917’ Continues To Holds Strong In Limited Release – Specialty Box Office

As the specialty box office enters 2020, but Uncut Gems continues to gain momentum for A24 as it had an incredible holdover from its third week expanding to 2,686 theaters and earning an estimated $7,826,928 for the weekend. The critically acclaimed Safdie Brothers crime thriller which stars Adam Sandler in what many are calling a career-defining performance has officially crossed the $30 million mark for its cume — $36,813,107 to be exact and has landed in the top 10 movies of the week at number 8.

Uncut Gems had a limited release in mid-December and quickly skyrocketed as it opened wide on Christmas Day and became the best platform release in 2019. The limited opening was for the biggest per-screen average opening ever for A24 and it crossed the $1 million mark in its second limited weekend. Now in its fourth week, it continues to overperform with sold-out showings across the country. It isn’t losing any of its luster as it confidently saunters into the new year and awards season with numerous accolades and 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman in ‘ 1917 François Duhamel/Universal Pictures

Universal’s 1917 is still in limited release with an exclusive 11 runs in seven markets and is also holding strong earning an estimated $591,000 for the weekend, which doubles its cume and more from its first weekend out. With Sam Mendes as director and Roger Deakins as the cinematographer, the film was destined to get awards season love, but the epic one-shot WWI drama has been a buzzy title after early screenings and is gaining word-of-mouth traction. Lincoln Square in New York and Arclight Hollywood top the list of theaters in its limited run, but all other theaters continue to do well, making it a great indication that it will continue to bring in audiences as it opens wide next week.

As for openings for the weekend, the specialty space was fairly quiet. There were a trio of films that had soft debuts including the Chinese romantic comedy Adoring which earned an estimated $121,308 as well as the CPX Events classic music event Andre Rieu: 70 Years Young which netted an estimated $47,630. Rounding out the indie releases is the Filipino heist comedy Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity which grossed in its $22,027.

Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan in ‘Just Mercy’ Warner Bros.

The Warner Bros. prison reform drama Just Mercy continues to be in a limited run holding pattern in Los Angeles and New York before going wide. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton Jamie Foxx and starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, the film put an estimated $79,862 in its box office bank, which is a drop from last week. We are hearing that the runs at Lincoln Square in New York and Century City in L.A. are fair, but Union Square and Arclight Hollywood have been fairly low. However, as awards season moves along, there is hope that the relevant subject matter and Jordan and Foxx will put more bodies into seats when it opens wide.

Neon’s death row drama Clemency is struggling despite being a history-making Sundance audience award winner and critically praised performances by the legendary Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge. In its second week out in limited release, the Chinonye Chukwu-directed pic earned an estimated $32,011, bringing its cume to $78,551.

Lee Sun-kyun and Jo Yeo-jeong in ‘Parasite’ NEON

In the weeks leading up to today’s Golden Globes ceremony and as we go deeper into awards season, studios are beginning to push their contenders into the box office spotlight. In its third week out, Jay Roach’s Fox News #MeToo drama Bombshell, which earned Globe noms for Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie, earned an estimated $4,159,000 this weekend while Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory (also a Globe nominee) doubled its screen count from last week, earning $67,436. Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, now in its 12th week in 118 theaters added $355,000 to its bank while awards season favorite Neon’s Parasite continues to overperform. Adding 52 additional runs, the Bong Joon Ho-directed dark comedy earned a weekend gross of $888,122. With its Golden Globe noms, awards season love and word-of-mouth, the Golden Globe-nominated pic could very well cross the $30 million mark if it continues to hold strong.

Elsewhere, Atlas Entertainment’s controversial free speech documentary No Safe Spaces gained more traction and fan praise as it boosted its theater count to 70 in its 10th week out and earned an estimated $78,841 to bring its cume to over $1 million. The Bollywood film Good Newwz dropped considerably in its second week, earning $890,000 while the martial arts pic Ip Man 4: The Finale expanded to 125 theaters with decent runs in major cities, but the numbers were softened by additional runs, earning a weekend gross of $638,000 to make its cume cross the $2 million mark.

NEW RELEASES

Adoring (CMC Pictures) – Week 1 [45 Theaters] Weekend/Cume $121,308, Average $2,696

Andre Rieu: 70 Years Young (CPX Events) – Week 1 [35 Theaters] Weekend/Cume $47,630, Average $1,361

Mission Unstapabol: The Don Idenity (APT Entertainment/M-ZET TV Productions) – Week 1 [30 Theaters] Weekend/Cume $22,027, Average $734

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

1917 (Universal Pictures) – Week 2 [11 Theaters] Weekend $591,000, Average $53,688, Cume $2,280,000

Clemency (Neon) – Week 2 [9 Screens] Weekend $32,011, Average $3,557, Cume $78,551

Good Newwz (Zee Studios) – Week 2 [205 Theaters] Weekend $890,000, Average $4,342, Cume $2,500,000

Ip Man 4: The Finale (Well Go USA) – Week 2 [125 Theaters] Weekend $638,000, Average $5,108, Cume $2,836,000

Just Mercy (Warner Bros.) – Week 2 [4 Theaters] Weekend $79,862, Average $19,966, Cume $404,000

Merci Pour Tout (eOne) – Week 2 [30 Theaters] Weekend $224,627, Average $7,488, Cume $717,000

The Song of the Names (Sony Pictures Classics) – Week 2 [17 Screens] Weekend $68,618, Average $4,036, Cume $186,005

HOLDOVERS/THIRD+ WEEKEND

Bombshell (Lionsgate) – Week 4 [1,721 Theaters] Weekend $4,159,000, Average $2,417, Cume $24,653,000

Dark Waters (Focus Features) – Week 7 [133 Theaters] Weekend $193,000, Average $1,451, Cume $10,934,000

Harriet ­ (Focus Features) – Week 10 [124 Theaters] Weekend $141,000, Average $1,137, Cume $42,764,000

A Hidden Life (Fox Searchlight) – Week 4 [149 Theaters] Weekend $267,454, Average $1,795, Cume $1,280,000

Invisible Life (Amazon Studios) – Week 3 [13 Theaters] Weekend $25,461, Average $1,959, Cume $53,199

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight) – Week 12 [118 Theaters] Weekend $355,000, Average $1,699, Cume $21,590,000

No Safe Spaces (Atlas Entertainment) – Week 10 [70 Theaters] Weekend $78,841, Average $1,126, Cume $1,235,827

Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics) – Week 14 [83 Screens] Weekend $67,436, Average $812, Cume $3,967,719

Parasite (Neon) – Week 13 [222 Screens] Weekend $888,122, Average $4,001, Cume $23,900,740

Uncut Gems (A24) – Week 4 [2,686 Theaters] Weekend $7,826,928, Average $2,914, Cume $36,813,107