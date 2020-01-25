‘Uncharted’ Pushed Back On Sony Release Schedule

A couple weeks after Deadline reported that Ruben Fleischer was atop the list to direct Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Sony Pictures’ Uncharted, and the race was on to keep the pic on track to shoot before the next installment of Holland’s Spider-Man, the studio changed the release date of the Columbia Pictures actioner.

The studio said late Friday it has pushed Uncharted from its December 18, 2020 release date to March 5, 2021. The three-month shift was one of several moves noted by Sony, which also tonight undated its Noah Centineo-starring Mattel pic Masters of the Universe. That pic, which originally had a December 2019 release eyed, had most recently been in the March 2021 slot now occupied by Uncharted.

Uncharted has had a long ride, most recently with Travis Knight late last year exiting as director over scheduling issues. The action-adventure based on the PlayStation video game has been a Sony priority even after a number of directors came and went. The current draft of the screenplay is by Rafe Judkins and the Iron Man team of Art Marcum & Matt Holloway.

Other moves tonight by Sony including slight shifts in the release dates of TriStar’s Clea DuVall-directed romantic comedy Happiest Season starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis (back five days to November 25, 2010) and the Kevin Hart-starring Fatherhood from Columbia (back a week to January 15, 2021).