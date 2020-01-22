Superhero Action-Comedy Starring Blue Demon Jr. Gets Cast-Contingent Pilot Order At Disney Channel

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Channel has given a cast-contingent pilot order to Ultra Violet & Blue Demon, a superhero coming-of-age luchador action-comedy from a girl’s point of view, starring and executive produced by Mexican luchador and professional wrestler Blue Demon Jr.

Written/executive produced by Pokémon Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, Ultra Violet & Blue Demon centers on 13-year-old Violet, who is stunned when a magical luchador mask “chooses” her to be the successor to her uncle, the famed luchador Blue Demon, Jr. (Demon Jr., playing a version of himself) who is actually a secret superhero. Violet will now begin her own secret superhero training, all while having to navigate the universal ups and downs of coming-of-age while keeping her new alter-ego a secret.

The pilot greenlight is cast-contingent, largely on finding the young lead opposite Demon Jr.. Casting is currently underway in Los Angeles and Mexico under the direction of casting director Carla Hool (Disney/Pixar’s Coco, Narcos). If a cast is locked in, the pilot would begin production in Los Angeles in a few months.

Hernandez and Samit executive produce with Demon Jr. Dan Carrillo Levy, Eugenio Villamar and Jorge Castro co-executive produce. Alejandro Damiani is set to direct.

Demon Jr. is the adopted son of the legendary original Blue Demon and is the first Mexican and the second masked wrestler to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Hernandez and Samit co-wrote the screenplay for 2019’s Pokémon Detective Pikachu. The duo also recently served as consulting producers on The Tick and co-executive producers on One Day At A Time.