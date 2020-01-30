UK Sees Record $4.7bn Production Spend In 2019 As High-End TV Drives Growth

The UK’s films and TV industries are undergoing an unprecedented boom. Last year, production spend on these shores exceeded $4.7bn (£3.6bn), a 16% increase on the previous highest on record, according to statistics published by the British Film Institute (BFI) today.

The surge in high-end TV led the boom, accounting for $2.16bn (£1.66bn) in spend. That’s up a whopping 29% on 2018 and is the highest level on record. Shows including The Crown, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve, Avenue 5, and The North Water at least part-filmed in the UK last year.

Overall film production remained ahead of TV, clocking $2.56bn (£1.97bn) last year, a 7% increase on 2018 and the second-highest year on record. Features such as 1917, James Bond pic No Time To Die, and Venom 2 all contributed.

Inward investment, buoyed by the UK tax credit, remains the key factor. In 2019, inward investment and co-production reached $4bn (£3.075bn). Of that number, $2.27bn (£1.747bn) was on features, while $1.68bn (£1.294bn) was spent on TV, a huge 51% increase on the previous year.

The upward trend of U.S. companies flocking to UK shores to shoot big-budget production shows no sign of abating. Last year, Netflix signed a long-term deal to make Shepperton Studios its de factor UK production hub, while Disney entered a similar deal at Pinewood. It’s a comfortable prediction to think that these numbers will all be topped again in 2020.

