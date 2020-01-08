‘Ugly Betty’ Family/Cast Mourn Death Of Creator Silvio Horta

America Ferrera and Vanessa Williams are among the first former Ugly Betty cast members to react to the sudden death Tuesday of series creator Silvio Horta. Horta was found dead Tuesday in Miami at the age of 45.

“I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death,” Ferrera wrote on Instagram. “His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.”

Ferrera also posted a photo of Horta with the Ugly Betty family taken after one of the show’s Golden Globe wins.

Williams also reacted to Horta’s passing on Instagram. “Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta 💔 His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace,” she wrote.

Ugly Betty, adapted from the hit Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea, and which starred Ferrera, ran for four seasons on ABC from 2006 to 2010. Horta also served as showrunner and head writer on the dramedy. The show revolved around Betty Suarez, played by Ferrera, a young, smart Mexican American woman from Queens who lands a job at an upscale fashion magazine in Manhattan. The show won two Golden Globes and an Emmy for Ferrera during its run. Williams, Becki Newton, Michael Urie and Rebecca Romijn also starred.

Ferrera and Williams’ tributes are below. We’ll be updating as more come in.