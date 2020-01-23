‘Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan’ Nickelodeon Series Sets Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Nickelodeon has set the cast for Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, starring young rapper Dylan Gilmer. Martin alum Carl Anthony Payne II, Mieko Hillman (Teen Wolf), Celina Smith, Hero Hunter (The Purge) and Aloma Wright (Scrubs) will join Gilmer in the kids and family live-action series.

Dylan Gilmer Dolly Faibyshev/Nickelodeon

Executive produced, directed and written by Perry, the story follows a family whose world is turned upside down when their nephew, Young Dylan (Gilmer), an aspiring hip-hop star, moves in unannounced. Michelle Sneed also serves as Executive Producer along with Will Areu and Mark E. Swinton who serve as Producers of the series, which films at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

When Dylan’s grandmother Viola (Wright) realizes raising her grandson is too much to take on, she decides to send him to live indefinitely with her affluent son Myles Wilson (Payne), his wife Yasmine (Hillman) and their two kids Rebecca (Smith) and Charlie (Hunter).

The Wilson family household is soon turned upside down as lifestyles clash between rising hip hop star Young Dylan and his straight-laced cousins. From Dylan giving Rebecca and Charlie lessons in “swag” and street smarts, to learning that even “rappers” have rules in the Wilson house, the series follows the hilarious hijinks this family faces as they try to get on the same beat.

Perry made a surprise visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show last October when Gilmer was a guest and announced that the young rapper would be starring in his own series.

Nickelodeon’s partnership with Perry is part of his long-term pact with Viacom, producing original series for BET Networks (The Oval and Sistas) and other Viacom networks, with exclusive licensing rights on this programming. Additionally, Perry recently announced his joint venture with BET Networks for the new streaming video on demand service BET+.

Born and raised in Annapolis, MD, Gilmer is best known for his appearances and performances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and at NBA All-Star Weekend. He also has an overall talent deal with Telepictures, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Television. In 2019, Gilmer made a guest appearance on the revival of Nickelodeon’s hit series All That.

