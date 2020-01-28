Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’ & ‘Sistas’ Hit Series Highs In Key Demo In Live+3

The January 22 midseason finale of Tyler Perry’s The Oval and Tyler Perry’s Sistas episode hit series highs in the key P18-49 demo in Live+3 for BET.

Tyler Perry’s The Oval midseason finale at 9 PM drew a .832 P18-49 rating in Live+3, and 1.7M total viewers on BET alone. Across BET and BET her, the midseason finale drew .877 P18-49 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

Fueled by The Oval lead-in, the 10 PM January 22 episode of Tyler Perry’s Sistas drew a .915 P18-49 rating in Live+3, and 1.6M total viewers on BET alone, and a .965 P18-49 rating and 1.7 million total viewers across BET and BET Her.

The Wednesday night episodes of Tyler Perry’s The Oval and Sistas also saw double-digit increases over L+SD numbers, up 50% and +63% respectively.

The Oval and Sistas are written, directed and executive produced by Perry. Michelle Sneed serves as Executive Producer of both series for Tyler Perry Studios.

The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure and Matthew Law.

Sistas stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton, Brian Jordan Jr. and Kevin Walton.