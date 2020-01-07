Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II’ Prompts Spike In Calls To National Sexual Assault Hotline

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

James Mangold To Direct Timothée Chalamet As Bob Dylan In Searchlight's 'Going Electric'

Read the full story

Tyler Perry Says He Writes All Of His Shows: “I Have No Writers Room”

Tyler Perry honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Oct 2019. (Credit: Shutterstock)
Shutterstock

Tyler Perry has revealed he writes all of his own TV shows, without any assistance from a writers room.

Perry made the revelation Monday in a video on Instagram. The clip shows the entertainment mogul narrating as a camera pans across a stack of scripts from his Oprah Winfrey Network drama The Haves and The Have Nots; his new BET+ series The Oval and Sistas; and other projects.

“I don’t know if you know this, but all shows on television have a writers room and most of the time there are ten people, 12, whatever that write on these television shows,” Perry explained. “I have no writers room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all.”

Perry then said he posted the video to make a point.

“I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. What’s my point? Work ethic!” he added.

View this post on Instagram

WORK ETHIC!! Come on. Let’s go get 2020!!!

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) on

Many of Perry’s fans praised him in the comments section for his “focus” but he did get some pushback, particularly from writers.

One person said they found his productivity “amazing” but added: “Doesn’t hurt to hire more writers/directors to improve ya content. Share some of that.”

For those wanting to watch Perry’s work, The Haves and The Have Nots returns to OWN on Tuesday, January 7 at 9/8c. Sistas and The Oval return to BET on Wednesday, January 8.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad