Tyler Perry Says He Writes All Of His Shows: “I Have No Writers Room”

Tyler Perry has revealed he writes all of his own TV shows, without any assistance from a writers room.

Perry made the revelation Monday in a video on Instagram. The clip shows the entertainment mogul narrating as a camera pans across a stack of scripts from his Oprah Winfrey Network drama The Haves and The Have Nots; his new BET+ series The Oval and Sistas; and other projects.

“I don’t know if you know this, but all shows on television have a writers room and most of the time there are ten people, 12, whatever that write on these television shows,” Perry explained. “I have no writers room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all.”

Perry then said he posted the video to make a point.

“I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. What’s my point? Work ethic!” he added.

Many of Perry’s fans praised him in the comments section for his “focus” but he did get some pushback, particularly from writers.

One person said they found his productivity “amazing” but added: “Doesn’t hurt to hire more writers/directors to improve ya content. Share some of that.”

For those wanting to watch Perry’s work, The Haves and The Have Nots returns to OWN on Tuesday, January 7 at 9/8c. Sistas and The Oval return to BET on Wednesday, January 8.