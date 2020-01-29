Tyler Cameron And Delia Kenza To Host Quibi’s Luxury Dog House Series ‘Barkitecture’

Quibi has set Tyler Cameron and Delia Kenza as hosts for the upcoming dog lifestyle series Barkitecture.

The new series for the short-form mobile streaming platform will put the spotlight on dog-loving, dog-obsessed people who are gifting their beloved canines with the most ridiculously extravagant dog houses imaginable. In each episode, the hosts work with doggie parents to build a fully customized dog house that redefines sitting in the lap of luxury.

Barkitecture is executive produced by Courtney Smith, Audra Smith and Jake Haelen for Turn Card Content. The series is produced by Turn Card Content and Bravo Media.

Cameron is a television personality, model, philanthropist, and fitness enthusiast. He recently started his own construction company and serves as an ambassador for philanthropic organization ABC Food Tours. He is repped by 3 Arts, WME and Soul Artists.

Kenza is a Brooklyn-based interior designer who specializes in complete renovations of urban living spaces. Her work has been featured in New York Magazine, Brownstoner and Dwell. She has also appeared on HGTV and Open House New York.