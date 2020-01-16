‘Two And A Half Men’: NBCU’s Peacock Acquires SVOD Rights To Chuck Lorre Sitcom & ‘George Lopez’

Two and a Half Men is headed to streaming. The multi-camera comedy, co-created and executive produced by Chuck Lorre, has been sold to NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming platform Peacock by Warner Bros. Television in a joint deal with another WBTV sitcom, George Lopez. The announcement is being made at Comcast’s Peacock presentation today.

No details are provided but I hear the deal gives Peacock exclusive SVOD rights to the two shows and is valued in the low-to-mid nine-figure range.

Warner Bros. initially had bundled Two and a Half Men with Lorre’s flagship comedy series, The Big Bang Theory. WarnerMedia’s own upcoming streamer, HBO Max, was talks about acquiring both but ultimately picked up only The Big Bang Theory, which joined Friends on the streamer’s acquisition roster, both in mega deals.

Two and a Half Men was subsequently taken out and landed at Peacock, along with George Lopez. Two and a Half Men, which went through two leading men, Charlie Sheen and Ashton Kutcher, has long been a top performer in broadcast syndication, with George Lopez repeats also a sturdy syndication performer.

George Lopez, created by Lopez, Bruce Helford and Robert Borden, starring Lopez, originally aired for six seasons on ABC from 2002-2007.

Created by Lorre and Lee Aronsohn, Two and a Half Men aired on CBS for 12 seasons from 2003-2015.

