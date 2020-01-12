‘Twilight Zone’: CBS All Access Sets Season Two Cast Including Billy Porter & Morena Baccarin- TCA

Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Jenna Elfman, Gillian Jacobs and Chris Meloni are among the actors set in the first round of casting for The Twilight Zone’s second season.

CBS All Access has unveiled a slew of names for the return to the anthology series, which airs later this year on the streaming service.

Style blogger Tavi Gevinson also appears with Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Tony Hale, Abbie Hern, Sophia Macy, Joel McHale Jimmi Simpson and Daniel Sunjata.

Separately, Jordan Peele, who exec produces and narrates the show will write an episode for the second season. The Get Out writer and director Peele will write the episode Downtime, which features Baccarin, Domingo and Hale.

Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access, revealed the news during the CBS All Access executive session at the Winter TCA.

The CBS All Access series is a modern reimagining of Rod Serling’s original, which aired from 1959-64 on CBS. The first season featured actors including Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Ginnifer Goodwin, Greg Kinnear, Kumail Nanjiani, Chris O’Dowd, Seth Rogen, Adam Scott and Alison Tolman.

The drama is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Kinberg’s Genre Films. Peele and Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Alex Rubens, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling and Rick Berg.

Win Rosenfeld is writing The Who of You, featuring Sunjata, Embry and Porter; Alex Rubens is writing A Human Face featuring Elfman, Meloni and Gevinson; Glen Morgan is writing 8 featuring McHale; Heather Anne Campbell is writing Among The Untrodden with Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy; Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini are writing Meet in the Middle featuring Simpson and Jacobs.