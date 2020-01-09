Turner Classic Movies Names Pola Changnon General Manager As Jennifer Dorian Exits

Turner Classic Movies has named Pola Changnon the new general manager of the network. Changnon, formerly SVP of marketing, studio produciton and talent for TCM, replaces Jennifer Dorian, who TCM says has chosen to leave after 20 years at Turner.

Changnon will now be responsible for the day-to-day operations of TCM, including all strategy, business development, marketing, branding, digital initiatives, programming and on-air campaigns, as well as overseeing immersive brand extensions such as TCM Classic Film Festival and the TCM Classic Cruise. She will also be charged with growing and developing the TCM brand. Changnon is based in Atlanta and will report to Michael Ouweleen, interim president of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and TCM.

“Pola has been a driving force behind TCM’s brand identity for over a decade and there is no better person to take on oversight of the network,“ said Ouweleen. “She is a knowledgeable and passionate film aficionado as well as an amazing leader who will continue to grow TCM as the network moves into this next chapter within Warner Bros.”

Changnon has been with Turner for 22 years and with TCM for the past 12. Most recently, she oversaw brand management, creative vision and design, strategic marketing, talent recruitment and studio production. Previously, Changnon served as vice president, brand creative director and on-air for TCM where she was responsible for managing and directing all on-air production and oversaw all creative brand management for the network.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work at TCM for the past 12 years and to see firsthand how committed the team is to preserving classic film for the next generation of movie fans,” said Changnon. “It’s a privilege to step into this new role and I am confident that together with the talented group of individuals who work on the brand, we will continue to grow TCM’s position as the definitive classic movie destination.”

Before joining TCM, Changnon was vice president of on-air and executive producer of program production at Cartoon Network, where she was responsible for all on-air production for both Cartoon Network and Boomerang. She joined the company as vice president and executive producer of Cartoon Network Digital, where she managed all creative development and production for Cartoon Network’s website.

“Jennifer has been an inspiring and impactful leader across Turner brands for more than two decades,” said Ouweleen. “We thank her for her years of leadership and wish her continued success in the future.”