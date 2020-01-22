Tulima Tuanaki Promoted To COO At Contract Services

Tulima Tuanaki has been promoted to chief operating officer of Contract Services, the entertainment industry trust fund that carries out provisions of the collective bargaining agreements between the film and television industry’s West Coast studio locals and management’s Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

In her new role, Tuanaki will oversee a newly created Operations Department, which arose from a restructuring of the organization spearheaded by new CEO David Gross, who assumed the helm in September 2019.

Tuanaki, who had formerly served as the organization’s senior director of administration, will oversee industry-wide safety and harassment prevention training, transportation compliance, board relations, and maintenance of the industry roster. She will continue to serve as a representative for Contract Services during industry negotiations.

She began her industry career as executive assistant for Leo T. Reed, the former head of Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399, joining Contract Services in 2013. “Tulima is a wonderful human being and consummate professional,” said Steve Dayan, the current head of the Teamsters local. “She made a difference as an employee at our local union before joining Contract Services, and she’ll make a difference in her new role helping to elevate Contract Services to even greater levels of relevance and benefit for our industry.”

Tuanaki earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Arizona State University and expects to complete the Executive MBA program at Pepperdine University in August.