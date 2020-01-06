Tubi Signs Distribution Deal With Subsidiary Of Major TV Manufacturer Hisense

Ad-supported streaming company Tubi has reached a distribution deal with Vidaa International, a subsidiary of Hisense, the No. 3 maker of televisions in the world.

When the deal starts this spring, Tubi’s library of 20,000-plus movie and TV titles will be seen on Hisense’s new Vidaa platform in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the UK. Hisense TV sets featuring Vidaa will have Tubi preloaded on their home screens.

The companies made the announcement at the start of CES in Las Vegas, where streaming video will again be a major theme this year.

“We’re excited to expand Tubi’s device footprint to include Hisense televisions with the new Vidaa platform, continuing our mission to make entertainment more accessible to everyone,” Tubi chief product officer Michael Ahiakpor said. “Hisense has been a global leader in consumer electronics and is a perfect partner as we ramp up our international expansion in 2020.”

San Francisco-based Tubi is one of the top players in the growing ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) market. The start-up is backed by Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, Jump Capital, and Danhua Capital, as well as strategic investors MGM, Lionsgate, and Tegna Ventures.

The company has been adding audiences at a steady clip. Last September, it announced a 40% increase in customers over the prior four months, with total streaming hours reaching 132 million.

Hisense joins a list of more than 25 other connected-device partners for Tubi, including Android and iOS mobile, Amazon Echo Show, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.