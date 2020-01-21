Tubi Will Expand To Mexico Via Deal With Top Programmer TV Azteca

Tubi, one of the leading U.S. players in ad-supported streaming, will expand its service into Mexico later this year through a deal with TV Azteca.

The expansion comes as the startup also prepares to enter the UK market later this year.

TV Azteca, one of the world’s two top producers of Spanish-language television, will offer ad sales for Tubi in Mexico and promote the service to its audience. Plus, some of TV Azteca’s most popular titles will be made available free to Tubi customers in Mexico, including Exatlón Mexico, MasterChef, and Lo que La Gente Cuente.

As part of the announcement, San Francisco-based Tubi said will partner with TV maker Hisense and its Vidaa platform to be the exclusive connected TV partner in Mexico. Tubi will be preloaded and prominently placed on Hisense’s Vidaa TV homepage with content also listed in the “Vidaa Free” section of the platform, as well as their “free content” remote control button. Tubi will also be promoted in retail stores this year and on retail packaging in 2021.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with a world-class partner and, together with TV Azteca, launch a new free streaming home to some of Mexico’s most celebrated television franchises,” Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi said. “Our expansion into Latin America is just beginning and we look forward to announcing additional territories in the future.”

“As part of TV Azteca’s transformation towards the future, we are looking forward to enhancing our distribution and make the best television productions available to a broader audience via Tubi,” said Alberto Ciurana, Chief Content & Distribution Officer for TV Azteca. “We are excited to be part of the construction of a more connected and technological Mexican audience.”

The expansion follows an upswing of viewing on Tubi, an on-demand platform whose competitive set, broadly, includes free offerings by Pluto TV, Crackle. (NBCUniversal just announced a free, ad-supported version of its Peacock streaming service launching in April.) Last September 2019, Tubi said customers had streamed over 132 million hours of content, a 40% increase since May.