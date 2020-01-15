TruTV has set premiere dates for the sophomore run of its firefighter comedy Tacoma FD along with a pair of new series: Hot Ones: The Game Show and It’s Personal with Amy Hoggart.

Tacoma FD returns at 10 p.m. Thursday, March 26; docu-style comedy series It’s Personal launches at 10 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, and Hot Ones gets in the game at 10 p.m. Tuesday, February 18; and All were announced during its panel today at the TCA winter press tour.

Watch trailers for Tacoma FD and It’s Personal below.

Beth Dubber for TruTV

Created by and starring Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme of the Super Troopers movie franchise, Tacoma FD is a half-hour comedy set in a firehouse in one of America’s rainiest cities. Light on blazes that need extinguishing, these firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls. Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme) lead the firehouse shenanigans and are joined by an eclectic crew including Andy (Eugene Cordero), Granny (Marcus Henderson), Ike (Gabriel Hogan) and Lucy (Hassie Harrison).

In Season 2, the squad finds themselves fighting fires at a haunted house, trapped in an elevator during the annual Firemen’s Ball and creating fire safety videos with the buffest group of firemen in Tacoma.

Tacoma FD is executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment and Kyle Clark from Silverscreen Pictures. The 13-second season order will go in to pre-production later this year and is slated for release in 2020.

Here is the new trailer:

It’s Personal with Amy Hoggart features under-qualified and over-confident Brit Hoggart, a Full Frontal with Samantha Bee alum who seeks to make Americans feel better by attacking issues that make their lives – and hers – harder.

TBS

Although Hoggart doesn’t have a license, Ph.D. or any actual qualifications whatsoever, she attempts to untangle people’s everyday issues such as shame, revenge, anxiety, grief, and Miami. As a self-proclaimed “empath and really nice person,” Hoggart goes to absurd lengths to get her clients – all real people, not actors – to feel just a little bit better. She’s desperate to help, and it definitely shows.

It’s Personal with Amy Hoggart is executive produced by Samantha Bee and Jason Jones for Randy & Pam’s Quality Entertainment. Leo Allen serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producers Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch of Jax Media.

Here is the trailer:

Complex Networks

Hot Ones: The Game Show is based on popular Hot Ones web series created by Complex Networks’ First We Feast. Host Sean Evans welcomes teams including grandmothers, drag performers, firefighters, engaged couples, father/daughter pairs into the “Pepperdome” to compete against one another by answering trivia questions and eating increasing mouth-scorching hot wings for $25,000. Episodes of the original web series will air after each episode.

Hot Ones: The Game Show is produced by DIGA Studios, with Evans is executive producing. Showrunner Scott St. John also exec produces alongside DIGA’s Tony DiSanto, Tommy Coriale and Nick Rigg. Michael Bloom serves as EP for Bongo Pictures, and Chris Schonberger and Justin Killion serve as executive producers for Complex Networks.