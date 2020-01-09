‘Trevor: The Musical’ Based On Oscar-Winning Short Film Set For Off Broadway Debut

Trevor: The Musical, an acclaimed stage adaptation of the 1994 Oscar-winning short film that gave rise to one of the nation’s most prominent LGBTQ organizations, will make its New York debut this April in an Off Broadway staging by Marc Bruni, director of the Tony-winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and the recently announced, in-development musical adaptation of Fran Drescher’s The Nanny.

The musical, with choreography by Beautiful‘s Joshua Prince, was announced today and is produced by Roy Furman, a producer or co-producer of such current New York hits as Tina, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen, Little Shop of Horrors, and A.B. & W. Productions, the group that’s been developing Trevor since 2013.

Trevor will open in April at Stage 42, the Shubert Organization’s Off Broadway theater district venue that recently housed the hit Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. Trevor made its world debut in a well-received 2017 production at the Writers Theater outside Chicago.

With book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis, the duo behind the Public Theater’s Southern Comfort musical in 2016, Trevor: The Musical is based on an original story by James Lecesne and his screenplay for the Academy Award-winning short film about a young gay teen in the 1980s, directed by Peggy Rajski.

Casting for 19 roles and specific production dates will be announced later.

“Trevor the film struck a chord with its powerful narrative and urgent message of optimism,” said producers Roy Furman and John Ambrosino, Josie Bray and Mark Woods of A.B. & W. Productions. “From the exuberant audience response at the Writers Theatre in Glencoe, Illinois, where the musical debuted, we knew we should bring the show to New York.”

The story focuses on 13-year-old Trevor, described by the production as “a force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.”

In 1998, Lecesne, Rajski, and the short film’s producer Randy Stone founded The Trevor Project, a crisis and suicide prevention helpline for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth. Today The Trevor Project is the nation’s only accredited crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on saving LGBTQ lives.