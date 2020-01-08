Trevor Noah Scratches His Head Over Trump’s “Muddled” Iran Strategy

As President Donald Trump mulls his administration’s next move in the crisis with Iran, Trevor Noah fears the president has no actual strategy.

The Daily Show host unpacked several developments Tuesday night as tensions escalate following Trump’s decision to kill Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani last week in a drone strike.

Trump has continued to defend the decision, and indicated to reporters that he’s not worried.

“We’ll see what happens. We’ll see what the response is, if any. But you’ve seen what I said our response will be,” he said Monday night.

The war in Iraq had no exit strategy, and now Trump’s mulling a war in Iran with no entrance strategy. pic.twitter.com/itQrB1Qqxz — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 8, 2020

The president’s comments caused Noah to scratch his head.

“The truth is, it’s not that surprising that Trump’s response is so muddled and confusing because he’s Trump,” Noah said. “What is interesting, is that the entire administration seems to be just as confused about every aspect of this situation.”

Tonight Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at U.S. military facilities in Iraq in a retaliatory strike.

Trump responded with a surprisingly upbeat statement on Twitter, writing: “All is well!”

“We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!” he added. “I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”