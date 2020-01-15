Trevor Noah Likens Warren To ‘Kill Bill’ Character After Watching Her “Obliterate” Sanders In Dem Debate

Trevor Noah brought back his “Votegasm 2020” live coverage tonight for a recap of the seventh Democratic presidential debate. While the political face-off in Des Moines, Iowa may have started out slowly, there were some serious fireworks worthy of comedic analysis.

The Daily Show host began by noting the lack of diversity on stage among the candidates — Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar; former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and billionaire investor Tom Steyer.

“With only six candidates it was the smallest debate yet, but it was also the whitest debate yet,” he quipped.

Noah then took on the “beef” between Warren and Sanders.

“Those are the last people you’d expect to go after each other like this,” the Comedy Central star said about the two progressives. “It’s like seeing R2-D2 and C-3PO become enemies.”

Back to the debate action, one of the moderators asked Sanders if it was true that he told Warren at a 2018 meeting that a woman can’t win the White House.

“I didn’t say it. And I don’t want to waste a whole lot of time on this, because this is what Donald Trump and maybe some of the media want,” Sanders replied. “Anybody who knows me knows that it’s incomprehensible that I would think that a woman cannot be president of the United States.”

Warren then went for the jugular.

“Look, this question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised, and it’s time for us to attack it head-on,” she said, before urging the audience to “look at the men” on stage.

“Collectively, they have lost ten elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women. [Sen. Amy Klobuchar] and me,” Warren continued. “And the only person on this stage who has beaten an incumbent Republican anytime in the past 30 years is me.”

Noah’s reaction: “Damn! Not since Kill Bill, have I seen one woman obliterate that many men in one fell swoop.”