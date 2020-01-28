Trevor Noah Calls Out Trump Defense Lawyers: “You Can’t Have It Both Ways”

Trevor Noah thinks the lawyers defending President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, including Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz, doth protest too much.

The Daily Show host recapped the latest developments in the Senate proceedings and noted that the Democrats had concluded their arguments.

“Now Trump’s defense is taking the floor and presenting their arguments,” Noah explained. “Basically it boils down to this: One, this is just a political attack by the Democrats. Two, Trump did nothing wrong. Three, there are no firsthand witnesses who spoke to Trump about a quid pro quo.”

The Comedy Central star added that he thinks Trump’s lawyers have gotten really “ballsy.”

“How are you going to complain about having no eyewitnesses when you’re the one blocking the eyewitnesses,” he said. “It’s a pretty slick move. You can’t have it both ways.”