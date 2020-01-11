Tony Danza To Guest Star In Fox’s ‘Outmatched’ As He Considers Multiple Sitcom Starring Offers

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Danza has been set for a guest spot on the Fox sitcom Outmatched, whetting the appetite for an imminent return to starring in a sitcom, his first in a long time. Danza was just set for this and will be at the table reading Monday morning as he separately decides between several offers for his own sitcom vehicle.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Best known for starring in Taxi and Who’s the Boss and last seen in the Netflix series The Good Cop, Danza has gotten close to doing a few sitcoms in recent years. One was a father-son show at NBC built around him and stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, and another was a male Golden Girls-type sitcom with Danza and John Goodman at ABC.

Jason Biggs leads the cast of Outmatched, and Danza will play his retired bulldozer of a father, up from Florida for a visit. Biggs stars with Maggie Lawson, Tisha Campbell, Finesse Mitchell, Jack Stanton, Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher and Oakley Bull. Outmatched is a multi-camera half-hour family comedy about a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids – three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. The sitcom premieres January 23 on Fox, and it is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment. Lon Zimmet is exec producer.

Danza, who on January 19 hosts the AARP’s Movie for Grownups Awards on PBS, has made his living in recent years as a song-and-dance man and stage actor. He headline a live show, Standards & Stories, and starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View From the Bridge and most recently Honeymoon in Vegas. Danza is repped by CAA and Farah Films & Management.