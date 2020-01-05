Tom Long Dies: Australian Actor In ‘SeaChange’ And ‘The Dish’ Was 51

Tom Long, who appeared on the Australian TV shows SeaChange and The Dish, has died from encephalitis complications related to a long battle with cancer. He was 51 and his family confirmed his death.

Long’s wife Rebecca Fleming told news outlets in a statement that he was “really at peace and in his home” when he expired “Gratitude is our way of getting through this,” she said. “Gratitude for all these amazing experiences with people who have cared for Tom and the lessons we’ve learnt along the way. Tom’s mindset was always really positive because he felt really supported … by the Australian people and our community.”

Born to Australian parents in Boston, Massachusetts, Long began acting in 1992 in an episode of G.P.

His best known role in an acting career that embraced TV, film and theater was as Angus in ABC’s drama SeaChange. He was nominated for an Australian Film Institute award for his performance in the series and later nominated for two other roles in Young Lions and Heroes’ Mountain.

His final credit was the comedy TV series Woodley.

Survivors include his wife and a son, Ariel. No memorial plans have been announced.